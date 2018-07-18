Double blow for Chelsea as Roma eye €60m target as Alisson replacement

Roma have lined up three goalkeepers to replace the seemingly Liverpool-bound Alisson, according to reports.

Widespread reports on Wednesday have claimed that the Reds have agreed a £66m (€75m) fee with the Serie A giants for Alisson.

The Brazil international has been linked with a move to Anfield for much of the summer with various reports indicating Jurgen Klopp was interested in finding an upgrade for Loris Karius.

Now, Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the club from the Italian capital have shortlisted three goalkeepers to replace the 25-year-old.

First on the list is Barcelona’s Jasper Cillessen, who continues to be linked with a move to Chelsea amid rumours he is considering his future at the Nou Camp as he wants consistent game time.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Alphonse Areola – who has been linked with Newcastle – is also believed to be one of the trio.

FC Copenhagen’s Robin Olsen is also a possibility, with the Sweden international touted as a possible Alisson alternative for Liverpool having had a good World Cup.

