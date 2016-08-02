‘Double blow for West Ham after drawing up left-back shortlist’

West Ham have reportedly had two knock backs after approaching two players from their five-man left-back short-list.

Hammers boss Slaven Bilic is eager to replace the injured Aaron Cresswell and he has drawn up a list of five players he is targeting to replace the 26-year-old with.

Cresswell is expected to miss up to four months of the season after suffering a knee injury in a pre-season friendly in Austria and Bilic wants replacement before the end of August.

The Evening Standard claim Bilic’s top target is Arsenal full-back Kieran Gibbs. Also, 26, Gibbs has fallen down the pecking order at The Emirates with Nacho Monreal now Arsene Wenger’s preferred choice and he made only three Premier League starts last season.

Bilic took Arsenal full-back Carl Jenkinson on loan for the last two seasons and he has a good relationship with the Gunners, but his loan move for Gibbs has been rejected, according to The Sun.

Norwich defender Martin Olsson, 28, is also on the Hammers’ radar and the Daily Mail suggest a move for the Swedish defender has also failed.

The Canaries are reportedly open to a deal for Olsson, who is in the final year of his contract, but the reports states West Ham’s £3million bid has also been turned down.

Hull‘s Andrew Robertson, 22, FC Copenhagen’s Swedish defender, Ludwig Augustinsson, 22, and Cameron Borthwick-Jackson of Manchester United are also rumoured to be on Bilic’s list of targets and it remains to be seen whether Bilic will make another move for Olsson or pursue of his other three targets.