Manchester United could be reportedly without both Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba for some of the Premier League run-in after the pair were hurt in an accidental training ground clash, according to a claim.

That is according to an unconfirmed report on the Mirror, who say both players limped out of training on Thursday.

They say Pogba inadvertently ran into Fernandes during a session at Carrington. That resulted in the duo receiving medical treatment, with Fernandes coming off worse.

The club have ‘refused to comment’ on the situation, but could now be without two of their in-form players.

FERNANDES THE DIFFERENCE MAKER

Fernandes has made a massive difference to United since joining for £46.6million in January.

The Old Trafford club have won five and drawn three of their eight Premier League games since he joined. The Portuguese star has played a huge part in that, scoring five goals and providing three assists. That includes a double in the 3-0 win over Brighton on Tuesday.

Pogba, meanwhile, has featured in each of the last three fixtures, starting two of them. That comes after an injury hit season which has seen him make just 10 league appearances, but he was starting to find some form.

He has registered two assists in recent weeks, while there were signs that his combination with Fernandes was starting to develop.

It comes as an ill-timed setback, then, that the pair have picked up injuries at a crucial stage of the campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are just two points off the top four with six games remaining, with their fixture list looking very favourable.

Given their strong form, they will still be confident that they can break into the top four. However, they may be forced to do it without two of their main creative outlets if their injuries are long-term.

The Red Devils host Bournemouth on Saturday in their next fixture, which could see them extend their unbeaten run to 16 matches.