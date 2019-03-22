Double blow sees Arsenal battle Chelsea for key Ligue 1 figure

Arsenal and Chelsea are both keen on the idea of appointing Lille director Luis Campos this summer, according to a report.

The 54-year-old has been with the Ligue 1 side for two years and has been repeatedly credited with helping trasnform the club’s fortunes, with Lille currently second in the table.

This has recently seen Campos linked with moves to other clubs, and the Portuguese is also rightly praised for helping build the Monaco team that made it to the Champions League semi-finals two years ago.

According to Italian outlet TMW, London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal are battling Serie A giants AS Roma to try and hire Campos at the end of the season.

The latter have just parted ways with Monchi, who – before returning to Sevilla earlier in the month – unexpectedly turned down a move to the Gunners himself.

The much-sought after sporting director was expected to take up a key role with the Gunners this summer after leaving Roma, and it is thought discussions had already taken place over a number of potential new recruits.

However, a last-ditch change of heart saw Monchi instead return to former club Sevilla, with the Spaniard justifying his decision here, while their other target Marc Overmars recently penned a new deal with Ajax.