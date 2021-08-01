Double defensive deal close as improved €55m Tottenham bid is accepted

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly finally found an agreement to sign Argentina centre-back Cristian Romero from Atalanta.

Defence has been one of the main areas of focus for Tottenham in the transfer market so far. Incoming managing director Fabio Paratici has been targeting two additions to bolster the centre-back position. Their need has only become greater following the departure of Toby Alderweireld to Al-Duhail.

Paratici has been planning all along, though, with several centre-backs on his radar. Spurs have been linked with players with Premier League experience, such as Southampton’s Jannik Vestergaard. In addition, the Italian director has also been looking back to his home country for reinforcements.

It seems the ex-Juventus chief will have more success in that market. Reports recently suggested they had an agreement in principle with Bologna to sign the versatile Takehiro Tomiyasu, who can play as a full-back or centre-back. Now, they may have found a breakthrough in their pursuit of Romero too.

According to TyC Sports and TNT Sports in his native Argentina (via Football Italia), Tottenham have agreed to pay €50m plus €5m in bonuses to sign Romero.

Atalanta still have him on loan from Juventus, but are ready to activate their buying clause before selling him on for a big profit. They have been holding out for around €60m, forcing Spurs into a re-think. But a compromise is now close.

Having raised their offer, Tottenham are now set to see their bid accepted, as per these reports.

Thus, Romero will be able to negotiate personal terms with them. He has already given his approval to Tottenham as a destination, where he could sign a five-year contract.

The 23-year-old helped Argentina win the Copa America this summer, following a season in which he was chosen as the best defender in Serie A. Even though that decision surprised some, Romero was certainly worthy of being in contention.

Now, it seems he will be able to showcase his talents in the Premier League.

Interestingly, Atalanta had been linked with fellow Tottenham target Tomiyasu as a replacement for Romero. However, they have signed Matteo Lovato from Verona instead and insist they will make no other new additions in that position.

Hence, it appears Spurs will be able to sign both Romero and Tomiyasu to provide a big boost to new coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

It is not yet clear what formation Nuno will use in his new job. He often preferred a back three at former club Wolves, if that may be a clue. Both Romero and Tomiyasu are comfortable playing in such a system, while the latter in particular has the versatility to adapt to a four if necessary.

Kane set for Levy showdown

As and when Tomiyasu and Romero arrive, that will be one end of the pitch sorted for Tottenham. Their attention will then have to turn to their striker situation.

In Harry Kane, they have one of the best strikers in the world – but potentially not for much longer. Rumours have been lingering since before Euro 2020 that the England captain wants to move on.

He has spent his entire club career with Tottenham, except for a few loan spells earlier in his career. Now, his hunger for trophies may take him away from north London.

Manchester City have been linked, even if he appears to be too expensive for them if they add Jack Grealish as well.

But Kane could push for the move, with a meeting scheduled with chairman Daniel Levy to make his plans clear…

