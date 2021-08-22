A rising star with a bright future has committed his future to Man Utd before moving on loan to gain vital first-team experience.

Man Utd have reaped the rewards from their successful academy in recent years. The likes of Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay and Mason Greenwood have all become mainstays in the starting elevens of the first-team.

Another player harbouring genuine ambitions of following in their footsteps is midfielder James Garner.

The 20-year-old has been capped at youth level for each of England’s teams between the Under-17s to the Under-20s.

He impressed on loan with Nottingham Forest last season, putting in the type of displays that suggested he has a bright future at the top level ahead.

However, news surfaced in mid-August of Garner being reluctant to commit his long-term future to Man Utd. His contract had just one year left to run, meaning a summer sale may have been sanctioned if he refused to pen fresh terms.

Thankfully, that scenario has now been avoided after Sky Sports announced Garner has signed a deal to keep him at Old Trafford until 2024 with an option for a further 12 months.

And with his future now secure, the Red Devils have agreed to send him back to Forest on loan as he continues his football development.

👀 𝗜𝘁'𝘀 𝗼𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 ✍️ James Garner signs from Manchester United on a season-long loan 🤩 Welcome back, Jimmy! 🌳🔴 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/hcczawsIur — Nottingham Forest FC ❤️ (@NFFC) August 22, 2021

Doubts cast over Man Utd faith in Greenwood

Meanwhile, Man Utd great Andy Cole has doubted whether Mason Greenwood has the ability to become the club’s star centre-forward.

Cole is the third highest goalscorer in Premier League history. He also played a huge role in their Treble winning season in 1999. However, he has cast doubts over Greenwood has the ability to be their long-term No 9.

He told Premier League Productions: “I don’t actually think that Mase [Greenwood] wants to play as a centre forward. That is a difficult, difficult role – to be a No 9… that’s pressure.

“If you play off the left or right that’s different, but being a No 9 at Old Trafford [is tough].”

Cole believes Manchester United should consider signing a world-class No 9 to return to the summit of English football. Amid his doubts over Greenwood’s suitability, Cole namechecked Harry Kane and Erling Haaland as his dream options in the position.

