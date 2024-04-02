Double delight for Man Utd as next superstar pushes for big summer move; Liverpool, Real Madrid also in frame

Manchester United have been given major encouragement over the potential signing of Lille’s Leny Yoro, though Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested too, according to a report.

Yoro looks set to become the next elite France defender, having broken into the Lille first team at just 18 years of age. This season, the centre-back has played 36 times across all competitions and chipped in with three goals.

After having developed Yoro in their academy, Lille are now reaping the rewards of placing trust in young players. Although, they face a huge fight to keep him in their squad.

The teenager has emerged as a top target for some of the biggest clubs in the world. Yoro’s potential suitors have been alerted due to the fact his Lille contract expires in summer 2025.

In recent months, Lille have held talks with Yoro’s entourage in an attempt to tie him down to a long-term deal.

But according to Spanish newspaper Marca, those attempts have failed. Yoro has no intention of penning fresh terms as he knows several top clubs are poised to fight for his signature.

The report states that Real Madrid are determined to land both Yoro and Argentine starlet Franco Mastantuono, who currently represents River Plate.

Madrid are hoping to future-proof their squad by landing the duo, though it is possible Yoro will end up moving elsewhere.

Man Utd in four-club race for Leny Yoro

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has identified him as a great potential signing for Man Utd, while Liverpool are also in the mix. Elsewhere, PSG are hoping to keep Yoro in Ligue 1.

Man Utd are gunning to beat Madrid in the pursuit of Yoro and will be delighted by the fact he has rejected a new deal in France.

In another boost for Ratcliffe and co., Lille look set to drop their asking price for their prized asset. When clubs have previously made contact for him, Lille have demanded €100million (£85.5m).

However, with Yoro eager to secure a transfer this summer, Lille will simply have to lower their demands, or risk him leaving on a free in June 2025.

As such, Yoro could be on the move for between £60-70m, though his asking price has yet to be finalised.

Yoro might not be the only centre-half that arrives at Old Trafford in the summer. As he is right-footed, Man Utd could also enter the frame for a left-footed centre-back to partner him.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is at the top of Ratcliffe’s wish list, though he will cost big money.

