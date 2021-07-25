Realistic double demand revealed before Man Utd transfer can go through

A pair of doable demands have been put in place before a Man Utd transfer involving a Serie A giant can get the green light, per a report.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad expected to be bolstered with at least two major names, speculation has swirled over which current squad members could be axed. Jadon Sancho’s arrival threatened the status of several forwards.

As such, Solskjaer provided an update on both Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard, while a second report told what the future holds for Daniel James.

Another department of the Red Devils squad that could see change is in defence. Raphael Varane appears on course to call Old Trafford his new home despite an agreement over the transfer fee not yet being reached.

A fellow defender the Frenchman may never play alongside in the club’s colours, however, is Diogo Dalot.

The Portuguese full-back excelled on loan with AC Milan last year. The 22-year-old made a big enough impression to warrant the club seeking to bring him on board once more.

Milan have Champions League football to offer along with a genuine chance of achieving a starter’s berth. That is something fellow interested suitors Everton and Real Madrid cannot offer on both counts.

Now, per the Sun (citing Italian outlet Calciomercato), a pair of demands have been lodged by Man Utd before a deal can be agreed. And thankfully from Milan’s perspective, they both appear to be reasonable requests.

Firstly, they state Man Utd are demanding a £4m loan fee to sweeten the deal. Secondly, they are requesting an obligation to buy be inserted. That would likely see Dalot leave on a permanent basis upon the loan stint’s conclusion.

Whether AC agree to these terms remains to be seen. Though if their interest in Dalot is as strong as is believed, they should have no problem meeting Man Utd’s demands.

Possible Pogba replacement ‘irritated’ with current club

Meanwhile, the representatives of Leon Goretzka have reportedly become frustrated at Bayern Munich over their handling of the midfielder’s contract, amid Manchester United transfer interest.

Bayern have supposedly offered Goretzka a contract, with his current deal expiring next summer. But while they are trying to tie the German down to fresh terms, progress on that front has been slow.

So much so that Bild have now claimed that Goretzka’s agents have become ‘irritated’ at the situation. The German newspaper describes the pace of the talks as ‘slow’.

United’s interest in him comes amid growing uncertainty over Paul Pogba’s future at Old Trafford.

Like Goretzka, his deal runs out next summer but, in contrast, Pogba has given more clarity than his fellow midfielder. Indeed, he has reportedly rejected the Red Devils’ offer of a new contract.

