Double development gives Man Utd green light to launch £103m raid

Manchester United have seemingly been given the green light to complete a double raid on Inter Milan, according to the latest reports.

The Red Devils have been repeatedly linked with moves for Inter duo Ivan Perisic and Milan Skriniar in recent months, with the team in need of reinforcements defensively and in the attacking department.

Croatian star Perisic has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford over the last three transfer windows and he recently revealed that a move was close to happening in 2018.

“It’s true that an offer from Manchester United was on the table and I was close to leaving Inter,” Perisic admitted.

“But I decided to stay and, as I said, [Luciano] Spalletti’s perseverance to keep me played a big role.

“When you’re praised by a guy like Mourinho – the manager of a huge club like Manchester United – it’s difficult not to think about such an offer.

“I’m glad he has a high opinion of me and these things motivate me to work hard and train hard, to achieve the best performances.”

According to the latest report from Calciomercato though, Inter are looking to offload players in order to fund a number of additions, and Perisic is one player who is apparently available.

The former Wolfsburg star is expected to cost just £40million, and with uncertainty surrounding the futures of Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, the news is likely to alert United.

Meanwhile, a report from the Express states that 23-year-old central defender Skriniar could be available for €70million (£63m).

The Slovakia international has not yet penned fresh terms with Inter and the club fear risking him for free, meaning an offer in the right ball park could force them to sell.

United were linked with moves for a number of defenders over the summer, including Toby Alderweireld, Harry Maguire and Jerome Boateng.

