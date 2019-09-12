Tottenham and Manchester United have been given renewed hope of a January deal for Paulo Dybala, according to reports in the Italian media.

The attacker was linked with a £80million move to the Premier League earlier this summer, with Manchester United reportedly interested and Tottenham also making an approach on the final day of the English transfer window.

However, despite Dybala opting to stay in Turin and fight for his place, a report in La Repubblica claims Juve will try once again to offload the Argentine star in the winter window after he appeared to be the odd man out in Maurizio Sarri’s plans.

The re-emergence of Douglas Costa and Gonzalo Higuain at Juve, together with the unmovable force that is Cristiano Ronaldo, has seemingly left Dybala out in the cold and the Italian paper claims that Juve could even slash their once €90m asking price to nearer the €65m mark in a bid to force the player out.

Furthermore, and as per the report, Juventus tried to get rid of Dybala in ‘every way possible’ and were left disappointed that attempts to sell him to one of United, Spurs or fellow suitors PSG failed.

PSG’s chances of coming back in for the Argentine appear to hinge directly on their chances of offloading Neymar in January, while United appear to have other targets in mind with the signing of two from three midfielders in their thoughts.

That would appear to leave Tottenham in the driving seat to land the player, with reports on Wednesday suggesting Juve were open to the idea of trading Dybala with Christian Eriksen in a high-profile swap arrangement.

