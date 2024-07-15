Arne Slot wants to bring Goncalo Inacio and Teun Koopmeiners to Liverpool this summer

Liverpool are chasing a dazzling double €120m deal with Arne Slot confident of deals for a defender and midfielder, Tottenham have stormed into the lead to sign a Juventus star who can leave for a knockdown price, while Manchester United are tempted by a lowly clause in a 105-goal winger’s contract.

SLOT ‘KNOCKING AT THE DOOR’ TO SIGN KOOPMEINERS FOR LIVERPOOL

Liverpool are now firmly at the front of the queue to sign Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners this summer after the Netherlands star saw his chances of a move to Juventus go up in smoke.

The 26-year-old midfielder is expected to leave the Europa League winners this summer with La Dea setting out their demands for his sale and having already begun work on signing his replacement.

After scoring 15 goals and laying on seven assists in the season just gone, demand for Koopmeiners is understandably high, with Juventus making no secret of their determination to sign the midfielder this summer.

However, with his agent holding a series of talks with his agent, it has now emerged that Juve have failed to agree on personal terms over a prospective move, while Atalanta’s determination to hold out for a €60m (£50.4m) fee also represents a real issue for the Bianconeri.

As a result, strong reports in Italy now claim that, with that move on the brink of collapse, it is now Liverpool firmly leading the chase to sign the former AZ Alkmaar man.

Now Calciomercato claims new Reds boss Arne Slot is ‘knocking at the door’ to sign the 21-times capped Netherlands international having ‘already made their move’ to bring Koopmeiners to Anfield.

The Reds should have no issues both meeting Atalanta’s demands, while personal terms are not expected to be an issue either.

Atalanta, for their part, though, are adamant they will not compromise on his price and are prepared to let the transfer saga drag on into August to ensure their demands are met.

They have previously targeted a move for Celtic’s Matt O’Riley as his replacement in midfield next season, with talks held over a potential move from Glasgow. The Bhoys are thought to be seeking €30m (£25.2m) for the Denmark international.

However, they could now be ironically set to miss out on his signature with TEAMtalk revealing Leicester’s interest in O’Riley and now reports in Italy claiming Juventus have also identified him as cut-price alternative to Koopmeiners.

Liverpool transfers: Slot told deal for Sporting star Inacio ‘won’t be easy’

Liverpool, meanwhile, are reportedly stepping up their bid to sign Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio after he was identified as one of Slot’s top summer targets.

The Sporting CP centre-half has emerged as one of European football’s best young defensive talents, with a €60m exit clause in his deal backing up his enormous promise.

Having been on the Reds’ radar for a number of months after it emerged that Joel Matip would be leaving at the end of last season, reports in Portugal now claim Liverpool have stepped up their chase by making a firm enquiry for the double Primeira Liga champion.

While his fellow suitors Manchester United are no longer considered to be in the race, the Merseysiders have been warned they won’t have an easy task of landing the 22-year-old, with Sporting unwilling to negotiate on his fee and with the Reds learning they will likely need to present the Portuguese giants with favourable payments terms to get a deal done.

His fellow defender Ousmane Diomande is also attracting interest and the belief in Portugal is that they would rather sell the Ivorian instead.

However, Liverpool’s relentless pursuit of the former could yet force Sporting into the sale of Inacio, though it is clear that only one, and not both, will be allowed to depart.

As a result, there is said to be a growing confidence that Slot is imploring club bosses to push through his signing with a double €120m raid for both Inacio and Koopmeiners on the cards.

Liverpool also have a growing interest in signing Marc Guehi, though, and an update from TEAMtalk sources has revealed the Reds are ‘super confident’ of prising away the Crystal Palace defender this summer. And the capture of the England man would surely spell the end of any pursuit of Inacio.

ARSENAL SENT WARNING OVER VIKTOR GYOKERES PURSUIT

Newcastle are being linked with a €45m (£37.8m) move for Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry, though TEAMtalk exclusively can reveal the Magpies are also hot on the trail for Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto too.

Chelsea are yet to make their move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili this summer, with Los Che likely to demand a fee in the region of €40m for the Georgian. (Fabrizio Romano)

Arsenal will have to act quickly if they are to sign Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres with Atletico Madrid planning a huge move to prise the Swede to the Wanda Metropolitano as Alvaro Morata’s replacement, and with the Euro 2024 captain closing on a move to AC Milan. (Marca)

Meanwhile, AC Milan want to bring in a second striker alongside Morata and are to challenge West Ham for the signing of Aston Villa and Colombia striker Jhon Duran. (Sky Italia)

Manchester United will try and use super-agent Jorge Mendes to help them persuade Leny Yoro to move to Old Trafford this summer instead of holding out for Real Madrid. United have already had a €40m offer accepted by Lille. (Le Parisien)

Nottingham Forest are pursuing a move for towering Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic as a potential summer transfer target and the replacement for Murillo amid strong interest in the Brazilian. (Fabrizio Romano)

Aston Villa and Everton are locking horns over a deal to sign Jesper Lindstrom amid claims the Danish star can leave for a fee of around €30m (£25.2m) this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Arsenal are ready to offer Mikel Merino a double-your-money deal with the Gunners determined to beat Barcelona to the signing of the Real Sociedad and Euro 2024 winner. (Mundo Deportivo)

TOTTENHAM STORM INTO LEAD FOR SIGNING OF FEDERICO CHIESA

Tottenham have emerged as the favourites to sign Italy and Juventus winger Federico Chiesa with the Bianconeri willing to move him on for a fee of around €25m (£21m) plus bonuses likely to take the deal to around €35m (£29.4m). (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Everton are chasing a deal for Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie with a fee of €20m (£16.8m) likely to be enough to convince the Bianconeri to sell, with the American seen as a replacement for Amadou Onanan. (Tuttosport)

Galatasaray vice-chairman Ibrahim Hatipoglu has confirmed his side are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign an unnamed Manchester United player this summer. Both Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay have been linked with the Turkey champions. (CNN)

Manchester City are leading the chase to sign RB Leipzig playmaker Dani Olmo and are ready to trigger for €60m (£50.4m) release clause in the 26-year-old’s RB Leipzig contract. (Sky Italia)

Nico Williams is staying tightlipped over his future amid claims Barcelona will this week wrap up his signing from Athletic Club and having already agreed personal terms with the Euro 2024 winner. (Mundo Deportivo)

Real Madrid currently have no plans to sell Dani Ceballos amid reported interest from Real Betis, Atletico Madrid and Aston Villa. (AS)

Roma are preparing a new offer for Alexander Sorloth after the Villarreal striker gave the green light for a move to the Italian capital, where he is expected to be brought in as a replacement for Tammy Abraham. (Corriere dello Sport)

Newcastle United have received the green light to finalise Federico Gatti’s move to the Premier League from Juventus, though are yet to finalise a fee with the Bianconeri for the defender. (Tuttosport)

MAN UTD TEMPTED BY BARGAIN CLAUSE TO SIGN 105-GOAL WINGER

Manchester United are preparing a move to sign Ukrainian winger Viktor Tsygankov from Girona with a €30m exit clause proving hugely tempting for Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Aston Villa are also keeping tabs on the forward, who has 105 career goals from 289 appearances. (AS)

Manchester City are to hold a series of talks with striker Julian Alvarez amid claims PSG are readying an approach for the Copa America winner and following claims he wants to play more regular football. (Fabrizio Romano)

Juventus are turning up the heat on OGC Nice over a deal for Jean-Clair Todibo, having already agreed personal terms with the defender on a deal worth €2m a year plus bonuses. (Corriere dello Sport)

Lazio defender Mario Gila is happy to remain in the Italian capital this summer despite being linked with a big-money move to European champions Real Madrid. (AS)

Barcelona have booked in fresh talks with Manchester City over a deal to re-sign Joao Cancelo on a permanent deal, despite the Cityzens’ current €30m (£25.2m) valuation seen as being too high. (Mundo Deportivo)

Roma are targeting a move for Rodrigo Riquelme and believe the offer of a payrise and regular football can convince the 24-year-old winger to leave Atletico Madrid. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi is chasing a deal for Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen or Alvaro Valles of Las Palmas after cooling his interest in Leeds United’s Ilan Meslier. (various)

Manchester United are considering another striking signing alongside Joshua Zirkzee with Sir Jim Ratcliffe weighing up moves for either Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Ivan Toney. (Fabrizio Romano)