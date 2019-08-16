Alexis Sanchez has reportedly told Manchester United he is willing to take a pay cut in order to speed up his departure from Old Trafford this summer.

Sanchez has not lived up to expectations since moving to Old Trafford from Arsenal in January 2018, and he only managed two goals in 27 appearances in all competitions last season.

The former Udinese forward has been linked with a return to Italy, with recent reports suggesting United would be willing to pay a large portion of his wages for Roma to take him on loan.

However, with Sanchez willing to take a wage cut, reports have suggested that AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus and Napoli are also in the market to sign the Chilean, who is expected to hold talks with interested parties in the coming days.

While Sanchez earns an estimated £25m a year in wages at Old Trafford, it’s now reported that he would be willing to take a significant drop on those terms to secure a move away from United, having slipped down the pecking order.

Both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are in front of Sanchez in the pecking order, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans to give considerable game time to Daniel James – his £15million summer recruit from Swansea – and teenage talent Mason Greenwood, a player set to have angered Sanchez in training earlier this summer.

That has left Sanchez to come to the conclusion that he is better off looking fora move elsewhere to resurrect his faltering career, with The Times reporting he has also made his mind up that Serie A will be his next destination.

And while Solskjaer has publicly backed Sanchez to come good, he has told the player he won’t stand in his way it a suitable approach comes in for his services.

“For me, as a coach and a manager, (his stature and track record) gives me great belief because we know what he’s capable of,” Solskjaer said last month.

“We have to find that way – me with Alexis, with the team – because there’s a top, top player there.

“And if we get him firing, he can get us 20 goals easily if he gets on a good run, and that’s the thing.”

United want to ensure that any loan exit for Sanchez comes with an obligation to buy and that could prove the deciding factor as to which club signs him as far as the Red Devils are concerned.

Rojo close to Man Utd departure

Sanchez isn’t the only player expected to leave Old Trafford before the European transfer window shuts on September 2, with Marcos Rojo also nearing the exit door.

The Argentine defender has effectively slipped to fifth choice to play centre-half under Solskjaer with Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling all ahead of him, and may even be sixth choice but for a long-term injury suffered by Eric Bailly.

Everton had made an approach to sign the 29-year-old this summer, but were unable to agree a deal.

However, a loan-to-buy move to Turkey now appears to be on the cards, with Fenerbahce believed to be leading the chase.

The Argentine moved to United in 2014 from Sporting Lisbon for £16m but has made just 73 Premier League appearances for the club in his five years at Old Trafford.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!