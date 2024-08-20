Burnley have opened talks with Manchester United over the signing of an unfancied midfielder, while Chelsea have been tipped to make a shock approach for a player United will sell for £40m, according to various reports.

Man Utd have been amongst the busier clubs this summer regarding both arrivals and exits. Four major names have arrived, with the Red Devils still determined to make PSG’s Manuel Ugarte signing number five.

Personal terms have been agreed with the Uruguayan midfielder and discussions with PSG are now centring on a loan with an obligation to buy.

On the subject of exits, Facundo Pellistri is primed to join the likes of Willy Kambwala, Donny van de Beek and Mason Greenwood in leaving Man Utd in permanent sales.

Pellistri is poised to sign with Greek side Panathinaikos in a deal worth roughly €6m/£5.1m. Man Utd have successfully inserted a sell-on clause into their agreement with Panathinaikos.

Elsewhere, midfield remains a hotbed of action, with Scott McTominay remaining a concrete target for Serie A giant Napoli.

Man Utd are looking to collect £5m by selling Christian Eriksen who is in the final year of his contract. United would be willing to offload Casemiro for the right price, though interest in the ageing Brazilian is scarce.

However, today’s update regards a midfielder who is even further down the pecking order than that trio – Hannibal Mejbri.

Hannibal Mejbri to drop down a division?

Hannibal, 21, is out of contract at the end of the 2024/25 season. Man Utd triggered the player’s one-year option in January, meaning they no longer have the safety net of a club option to fall back on.

As such, an exit is being sought right now and per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Championship side Burnley have made a move.

Taking to X, Romano stated: “Burnley are interested in loan with mandatory buy clause for Hannibal Mejbri, talks have started.

“Not close/agreed yet as terms of the deal are not the ones expected but Burnley have reached out to Man Utd and player side.”

READ MORE: The most expensive Man Utd sales of all time: Ronaldo holds top spot, Beckham still in top 10

Chelsea to make shock Man Utd approach?

Elsewhere, the Athletic provided a brief update on the future of Jadon Sancho on Tuesday morning.

Sancho and manager Erik ten Hag have mended fences following their public spat last season. However, Sancho faces a fight to force his way to the front of Ten Hag’s thinking in the wide positions.

Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho are likely to be the starters when the season is in full swing. Amad Diallo has been given chances to shine in the Community Shield and opening day victory over Fulham, while Antony is on the books too.

As such, Man Utd are open to offloading Sancho and per the Athletic, the club are ‘asking for £40m’.

PSG have considered signing Sancho, though their interest isn’t particularly strong as we enter the final 10 days of the window.

Reports in Spain have also talked up the possibility of Sancho re-joining former club Borussia Dortmund following a successful loan spell last term.

HAVE YOU SEEN: Man Utd set timeline for Ugarte signing after Berge miss, as huge Sancho exit talks reach ‘advanced’ stage

But per the Athletic, a surprise approach from Chelsea could be on the horizon despite the fact the Blues have countless options already available to them in the wide berths.

‘Some at United sense Chelsea may make an approach,’ wrote the Athletic’s Man Utd expert, Laurie Whitwell.

Chelsea can already call upon Mykhailo Mudryk, Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku, Noni Madueke and new signing Pedro Neto for the winger roles. Raheem Sterling is also on the books, though Chelsea are attempting to offload the 29-year-old before the August 30 deadline.

How Sancho would fit into Enzo Maresca’s plans for the wide positions is anyone’s guess.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd star becomes ‘dream’ signing for Italian club, as second Ashworth deal gets ‘here we go’ confirmation