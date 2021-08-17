Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard is closing in on a transfer to Arsenal after a key factor accelerated the deal, according to a report.

Following the arrivals of, among others, £50million centre-back Ben White, the Gunners are after a creative midfielder. Odegaard, Leicester’s James Maddison and Lyon’s Houssem Aouar are on the club’s radar. While boss Mikel Arteta has made Aouar a potential last-minute option, Odegaard is a key target.

Arteta worked with the Norway international during his loan spell at the Emirates Stadium last season.

Furthermore, the midfielder’s future in Madrid has looked uncertain. He played a bit-part role in pre-season, but wanted to wait to assess his role in the club’s La Liga season.

However, he did not make the squad for Saturday’s opener against Alaves and so an exit has become more likely.

Indeed, Spanish newspaper duo AS and Marca have both reported on Tuesday that Odegaard is now close to joining Arsenal.

The former source says that Arsenal have entered ‘a very advanced stage’ over their talks for the transfer.

What’s more, the willingness for all parties to see the midfielder move back to London has ‘accelerated’ the talks.

In a third signal, Odegaard has not trained with his Madrid team-mates, instead choosing to work alone. He does not want to risk an injury which would put the deal in ruin.

Marca, meanwhile, claims that Arsenal and Los Blancos have ‘practically closed’ an agreement.

However, there is one key detail for the clubs to iron out. Marca speculates whether Madrid could insert a buy-back clause in the 22-year-old’s Arsenal contract.

Indeed, he signed for the Spanish giants as one of the world’s most exciting teenagers. However, Los Blancos have not yet seen his best form.

Second star wants Arsenal transfer

Elsewhere, Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic has revealed that goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale wants a transfer to Arsenal.

The Gunners have targeted the English goalkeeper to bolster their ranks and fight Bernd Leno for a spot.

Jokanovic revealed in a press conference on Tuesday that, if it was up to him, he would reject a £100million bid from Arsenal.

However, he admitted that the player’s future may not totally be in his hands.