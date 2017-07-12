Douglas Costa undergoing medical ahead of Juventus loan

Douglas Costa is undergoing a medical at Juventus ahead of an initial loan switch from German champions Bayern Munich.

The Italians reportedly have an obligation to make the deal permanent next season for £35million, after paying an initial loan fee of £5million.

Following James Rodriguez’s arrival in Bavaria on a two-year loan, Costa’s departure seemed inevitable as the Brazilian international had fallen down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti.

The winger made 23 league appearances last season, scoring four times, as Bayern lifted their fifth consecutive Bundesliga title.

Costa will be Juventus’ first new signing this summer, after Juan Cuadrado, Medhi Benatia and Rodrigo Bentacur’s loan deals were made permanent.

He will link up with fellow South American forwards Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain as the Old Lady challenge for the Champions League, a competition they have been runners-up in two of the last three seasons.