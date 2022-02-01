Blackpool fought off advances from other Championship clubs for star man Josh Bowler and added a non-league defender on deadline day.

Douglas Tharme signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the Bloomfield Road club.

The 22-year-old has featured a total of 19 times for the non-league outfit so far this season and his quality performances have earned him his big move.

The centre half, who has enjoyed spells at Connah’s Quay, Curzon Ashton and Wrexham, will be loaned back to Southport for the rest of the season.

He told Lancs Live: “I’m excited more than anything.”

“It happened quite fast, so I haven’t had much time to process it. The move to Blackpool is what I’ve dreamed of. It’s a chance to go into the Football League and the Championship, but I wouldn’t be here without Southport.”

The bridge in quality between non-league and the Championship will be steep however Blackpool boss Neil Critchley believes the young defender has more than what it takes to succeed and that it is the right move.

Critchley added: “We want to be a club that gives young players an opportunity to help develop and further their career.”

“Doug is someone we have identified who we think has the characteristics to make that step up.

“He has enjoyed a good first half of this season with Southport; helping them into a strong position in the league.”

Douglas Tharme has helped Southport on an unbeaten run since October which has put them in the National League North play-off places.

Blackpool fight off suitors

The biggest news of deadline day for Blackpool was them fighting off interest in star winger Josh Bowler.

Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest were both linked with a £2m plus move.

But Blackpool stood firm to retain their man.

Young Manchester City winger Morgan Rogers had been lined up to fill the void had Bowler departed.

