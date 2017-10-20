Downbeat Bilic has message for West Ham fans after woeful display

Slaven Bilic apologised to West Ham fans after his side suffered a 3-0 home mauling at the hands of Brighton on Friday night.

Glenn Murray scored twice, while Jose Izquierdo netted a stunning strike as Chris Hughton’s Seagulls recorded their first top-flight away win in 34 years after victory at the London Stadium.

After the match, Bilic reflected on a difficult night for his side: “The goals affected us. Especially the first one very early. The second was a bit of a killer. We took some risks but to give credit to them they defended really well with numbers.

“I am disappointed. I never point out the players in front of the cameras. They gave their best but it wasn’t good enough tonight.

“I have to say sorry to the fans. It’s not the first time. They deserve better than this.

What about the “hurricane” he spoke of before the game? “I expect it. It’s not a good moment when you lose at home 3-0. Especially against a team you are looking at as a chance to get the points.

“I’m not worried. But I’m realistic on the other hand.

“The speculation was here before. I’m manager of the team, I don’t want to hide behind anything. It’s my responsibility and it’s up to the board of course.”