Dramatic Liverpool defeat to Chelsea may have teed up a ferocious January transfer battle – here’s why

Liverpool and Chelsea were both forced into defensive reshuffles in the dramatic 2-1 victory for the Blues at Stamford Bridge, which could trigger a January transfer battle between the two Premier League giants.

Chelsea took the lead in the 14th minute thanks to a brilliant strike from Moises Caicedo, and the Blues deserved their advantage after being far the better team in the first half.

Arne Slot’s side responded well, with the manager making effective changes, bringing on Florian Wirtz for Conor Bradley, Andy Robertson for Milos Kerkez, and, perhaps most strikingly, Curtis Jones for Ibrahima Konate, which saw Ryan Gravenberch move to centre-back.

Cody Gakpo got the equaliser for the Reds in the 63rd minute, after Slot’s changes altered the flow of the game in Liverpool’s favour for large portions of the second half.

Later, Alexander Isak was replaced by Hugo Ekitike up front.

The game was very open, and it always felt as if another goal was coming.

But Chelsea came out winners thanks to a huge goal from Estevao Willian, who slid in to score at the back post in the 96th minute, following an excellent cross from Marc Cucurella.

The goal saw Enzo Maresca run down the touchline to celebrate what could be a big moment in the title race. Chelsea deserved their win.

In terms of Liverpool’s subs, it initially appeared as if Konate must have been injured, as he went straight down the tunnel after going off, but some have suggested that the sub had a tactical element to it, too, to give Liverpool more control of the ball at the back.

“I don’t think Konate is injured,” Pat Nevin said on BBC Radio Five Live at the time.

“Maybe Liverpool are going to a back three in a bid to be more positive? We talk about this 4-1-4-1; it has killed the ability for the likes of Gravenberch and Mac Allister to get on the ball, and they can’t control the game.”

Chelsea were also forced to make big changes to their defence during the game, due to injuries to TWO centre-backs.

Benoit Badiashile hobbled off with an injury first, and was replaced at centre-back by Reece James, before young centre-back Joshua Acheampong also picked up a knock and was substituted for Jorrel Hato.

This leaves Chelsea with an eye-watering SIX centre-backs currently sidelined with injuries: Badiashile, Acheampong, Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah, and Tosin Adarabioyo.

With this in mind, it’s logical that Enzo Maresca could look to add a new centre-back in the January transfer window.

READ MORE 🔵 Chelsea battling Tottenham for €40m Brazil sensation compared to Adriano

Liverpool, Chelsea issues put Marc Guehi in the spotlight

We have consistently reported that Liverpool have made bringing in a new centre-back a top priority for 2026, and Konate’s mixed performances this season, coupled with the fact that he is out of contract next season, have no doubt added to Slot’s desire to get one.

Fellow Reds centre-back Giovanni Leoni is also sidelined with a serious knee injury that could keep him out for up to a year.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed in an update on September 26 that Liverpool are seriously considering a move for Guehi in January, due to the Konate uncertainty and injury to Leoni.

However, Liverpool were always going to face serious competition for Guehi – even if they did come extremely close to signing him over the summer.

Chelsea have also been heavily linked with a move for former star Guehi, who is a Blues academy graduate, though he never actually made a competitive appearance for them.

Chelsea’s links with Guehi have never been as concrete as Liverpool’s, but given their problems with injuries in defence, it wouldn’t be a shock to see them rival Liverpool for his signature.

Recent reports suggest that £25m could be enough to sign Guehi in January, given his contract situation. He is certainly one to watch.

DON’T MISS 🔴 Every centre-back linked with Liverpool for 2026 amid Konate exit doubts

POLL: Who will win the Premier League this season?