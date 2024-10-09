Man Utd draw up stunning €70m bid for PSG star amid concerns over summer arrival

Manchester United have prepared a major €70million (£58.6m / $76.7m) offer for Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani amid speculation about Joshua Zirkzee’s future, a report has claimed.

As per Fichajes, Man Utd have set their sights on Kolo Muani and are ready to ‘go all out’ to try and bring him to Old Trafford in 2025. Man Utd are ‘keeping a close eye’ on the France star’s situation as he has not played a significant role for PSG this season, despite Kylian Mbappe having left for Real Madrid in the summer.

The Red Devils have drawn up a £58.6m offer for Kolo Muani and feel this will be enough to convince PSG to sell, though the report does not make clear whether this will arrive in January or next summer.

Fichajes claim PSG are ready to listen to suitable offers for the 25-year-old as he has not hit the heights expected of him in the French capital, setting up potential transfer talks between Man Utd and the Ligue 1 giants.

PSG signed Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt in a huge €95m (£79.5m / $104m) deal in September 2023 after he had managed 23 goals and 17 assists in 46 games the previous season. However, Luis Enrique’s side are keen to ‘recoup’ a significant part of that investment so they can bring in other players.

Man Utd could pounce after Enrique call

Man Utd have been given another opportunity to sign Kolo Muani, having first looked at him in the summer of 2023.

Man Utd had registered their interest in the 23-cap international but ultimately decided to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta instead.

Kolo Muani is among the new crop of French players now at PSG, though Enrique would rather use Goncalo Ramos or Desire Doue at centre-forward.

Kolo Muani can also operate as a winger on either flank, but he will struggle to oust Bradley Barcola or Ousmane Dembele in the side.

Interestingly, Man Utd’s reported interest in Kolo Muani comes amid talk about Zirkzee potentially securing an early exit from Old Trafford.

Zirkzee only joined Man Utd from Bologna in the summer but has failed to make a significant impact since scoring the winner against Fulham’s in his side’s first Premier League match of the campaign.

Reports in Italy have claimed the Dutchman could leave Man Utd as early as January. Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that if any exit is to happen, then it is more likely to be next summer than this winter.

However, TEAMtalk can confirm the Italian media’s claim that Juventus and AC Milan are keeping tabs on Zirkzee’s situation.

Man Utd have been on the hunt for a more experienced striker than Hojlund and Zirkzee for some time now, and Kolo Muani does fit into that category.

Although, Man Utd fans may be concerned about why Enrique and PSG are happy to let him go after only capturing him in the 2023 summer transfer window.

Man Utd news: Chelsea raid, Tuchel demand

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can reveal that Man Utd have made Chelsea outcast Ben Chilwell a top target to bolster the left-back position in January.

Under-pressure boss Erik ten Hag has barely been able to use Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia of late, with the pair both being out injured for long periods.

Chilwell has been dropped by new Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca and Man Utd believe they can use this to their advantage by signing the Englishman in a favourable deal.

Elsewhere, Thomas Tuchel has reportedly decided on who his first Man Utd signing will be if he replaces Ten Hag.

The Spanish press state that Tuchel has ‘demanded’ Man Utd chiefs raid Barcelona for centre-back Ronald Araujo.

Man Utd have been credited with interest in Araujo before, only to see him extend his contract with Barca.

But Dan Ashworth and co. have been given encouragement that an €80m (£67m / $87.7m) offer for the defender could be accepted next year.

Where would Kolo Muani fit in at Man Utd?

United went into the 2023 summer transfer window targeting a new striker and they held detailed talks over potential deals for Muani and Rasmus Hojlund.

Ten Hag’s side ultimately went with Hojlund, paying Atalanta an initial £64m and another £8m in potential add-ons.

They bought another striker in the summer of 2024, signing Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna in a £36.5m deal.

Muani predominately plays as a striker for both club and country and would have to compete with Hojlund and Zirkzee at Old Trafford.

But the France international can also play out wide as he registered four goals and one assist from nine appearances on the left wing in 2023/24.

Marcus Rashford is United’s first-choice left-winger, but he endured a difficult 2023/24 season and is yet to rediscover his best form.

Muani could compete with Rashford on the left wing as his pace and dribbling ability would trouble most right-backs in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old has also made a few appearances on the right wing, which has been a problem position for United in recent years.

Jadon Sancho has been offloaded to Chelsea, Antony has failed to justify his price tag and Amad is yet to get a consistent run in the team.