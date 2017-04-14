Draxler urges ‘friend’ Ozil to leave Arsenal for Ligue 1 side PSG

Julian Draxler thinks his international team-mate Mesut Ozil should leave Premier League side Arsenal to join him at Paris Saint-Germain.

Ozil only has 13 months remaining on his Gunners contract and growing pressure to improve his performances have led to speculation over his future at the club.

Ten goals and nine assists in all competitions this season doesn’t look like a bad contribution but he has been criticised for going missing in key games and a number of lethargic displays.

And Draxler has admitted that the pair have joked about Ozil swapping Arsenal for the colours of PSG in France and he would love to see his compatriot join the club.

“Yeah, I would like to see my friend here, Mesut Ozil, because his Arsenal contract is nearly over,” Draxler told SFR Sport.

“I think he has one more year. I think he is a great player and I enjoy playing with him in the national team and I would love to play with him at PSG.

“Yeah, we speak in a way like friends are talking and I say to him ‘come to PSG.’ He is laughing and he said to me last summer ‘come to Arsenal.’ It is just like this.

“I do not know what he is planning, what his plans are but as I said, I would love to see him here because he is a great player and an even greater guy.”