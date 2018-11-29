Our Liverpool blogger Dave Tindall looks at the latest away-day defeat in Europe and believes there is a specific midfield combination that needs to be ditched.

Being a Liverpool fan over the last few years has been an exercise in dealing with ridiculous highs and miserable lows so you would have thought it might get easier when we oscillate from one to the other in the space of a few days.

It doesn’t.

On Saturday evening, it was all smiles. Another goal from Mo Salah, a stunning Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick and a welcome strike from Roberto Firmino made light of a tough fixture at Vicarage Road.

There was even some very nice symmetry. In our first full season under Klopp, we’d lost 3-0 there after being outmuscled. Last year on opening day, crazy, exciting Liverpool drew 3-3. And this time, the current more mature Reds completed the reverse by shutting them out but still scoring three again ourselves.

Watford result a reflection of Reds’ evolution

From 0-3 to 3-3 to 3-0. Those results against Watford were a neat reflection of our evolution.

It meant after 13 games we’d banked 33 points – our highest tally in a Premier League season after that amount of matches – and we were still unbeaten (Previous best? 32 in 2008-9, the year we finished runner-up).

Even more impressive was the goals against column. Just five conceded in those 13 games. A remarkable turnaround from the previous season when we’d shipped 18 by that stage.

And then came Wednesday night.

In itself, the 2-1 defeat away to PSG was hardly a crime. And yet it completed a trio of losses away from home in Group C.

Why have we become so brittle on the road in Europe and yet have an away record in the Premier League of five wins, two draws and no defeats? Goals conceded in three Euro away ties: 5. Goals conceded in seven Premier League away games: 4.

Jurgen even called us “stubborn” after the Watford win. Where has that quality gone in Europe?

Is it simply the strength of opposition?

European concern

It was supposed to be PSG who couldn’t adjust to playing better teams after taking on mediocre opposition every week in their home league but, hey, perhaps that’s us.

Four of our five away wins have come at Crystal Palace, Leicester, Huddersfield and Watford and, although we did beat a then out-of-form Spurs, we’ve had to settle for draws in our games against other higher-class opposition, the 1-1s at Chelsea and Arsenal.

Perhaps the contrast is just a question of tactics.

Our new functional approach seems designed not to concede goals and the weaker Premier League teams don’t have the class going forward to break us down. If we score two or even one, that’s probably going to be enough.

In Europe, we’ve had Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lorenzo Insigne all net against us. In those bigger Premier League clashes, Eden Hazard and Alexandre Lacazette both fired one in.

Or maybe we’re just caught between styles in Europe.

Jurgen Klopp tries to give us a more solid platform by playing a flat and rather stodgy midfield but it backfires. We still concede goals and yet it also limits our potency going forward.

Take this stat from SimonBrundish on Twitter: 13 shots on goal in 782 mins of football with Wijnaldum-Henderson-Milner in midfield.

That’s under a shot-and-half on target per game.

Individually, those three get plenty of praise (well, Henderson divides opinion like no-one) but play them all at once and the midfield becomes one overweight bull, unable to charge forward and use its horns.

Midfield solution

Ironically, the solution may lie right under our noses.

Klopp recognised the samey midfield problem some time ago and went out to create some distinction by buying an out-and-out defensive stopper and a more mercurial schemer.

It’s fair to say he’s had very little return from Fabinho and Naby Keita so far but sometimes that’s the way. They haven’t become bad players. Patience is needed and, while we wait, we’re vulnerable in big away games.

Being honest, the away-day problem isn’t a new phenomenon.

While the thrilling 7-0 and 5-0 wins at Maribor and Porto suggest we’d be much better off just going for it, last season we also drew away in Moscow and Seville in the group stage. And in our final two away days in Europe we lost 4-2 in Rome and 3-1 in the final against Real Madrid.

In other words, it’s feast or famine. We either tonk someone or concede plenty and usually lose. Where’s the middle ground of a battling 2-1 away win, something Klopp now seems able to achieve in the Premier League.

The good thing is that the boss has had a number of these problems to solve during his Liverpool tenure and has found lots of solutions.

We couldn’t beat minnows who came to defend. We needed a new left-back, a commanding central defender and a goalkeeper. On Klopp’s spreadsheet there’s a tick next to all those now.

And it’s that which should give Liverpool fans confidence that he’ll find more answers.

While Naples, Belgrade and Paris were all depressing nights, we still have a get-out-of-jail card to play in the Champions League. Beat Napoli either 1-0 or by two clear goals and we’re into the knockout stages despite the trio of away day trip-ups.

Another famous night at Anfield beckons on December 11. This isn’t done yet.

Dave Tindall