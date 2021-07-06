Dream scenario for Granovskaia as plot for unwanted Chelsea man emerges

AC Milan are hoping to re-sign Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko on loan with an obligation to buy, according to a report.

Milan’s midfield priority is to secure a deal for talented ball-playing Brescia man Sandro Tonali.

The Rossoneri have reached an agreement with Brescia over a permanent transfer for the 21-year-old, as per Football Italia. The Italy U-21 midfielder spent last season on loan at Milan, who had an option to buy the youngster from Massimo Cellino’s team.

With Tonali seemingly in the bag, Milan are ready to push ahead with a move for Bakayoko.

Corriere dello Sport mention as Thursday transfer meeting for Milan where Bakayoko will be on the agenda.

The outlet suggest “there is talk of a loan” after Bakayoko spent a season in Milan in 2018/19.

The Rossoneri had a purchase option of €35m after a season-long loan, but they decided against the move. He made 42 appearances that season for the Serie A side, but was sent back to Monaco on loan the following season.

Last term he was loaned to Napoli. The midfielder featured in 30 Serie A matches for the Italian side. However, they have decided not to pursue the player with coach Gennaro Gattuso leaving.

Gattuso has since taken over at Fiorentina, while Luciano Spalletti is the new man in Naples.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport recently, Napoli have “no intention” of signing Bakayoko permanently. The €18m asking price they were quoted in November was said to be still in place, but they were not willing to meet it.

Instead Bakayoko returned to Chelsea at the end of the season leaving Marina Granovskaia with a problem.

Bakayoko fancies Milan move

The Paris-born enforcer has just 12 months remaining on his contract meaning Chelsea can expect a reduced fee for the player.

He is not understood to be in the thinking of Thomas Tuchel for next season.

Corriere dello Sport report that Chelsea will renew Bakayoko’s contract, protecting his value. Milan’s intention then would be to take the 26-year-old on loan, with a buying obligation next summer.

Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness recently explained Bakayoko is “ready to move again, although this time the one-way ticket would make everyone happier”.

What is more Bakayoko “wishes to return to the Rossoneri, and above all stay”.

That could be the perfect scenario for Granovskaia, who has been tasked with trimming down Tuchel’s squad. The German coach is keen to put his own stamp on the squad this summer and changes are expected.