Euro Paper Talk: Dream first Liverpool signing for Alonso in works with transfer of new left-back to follow; Tottenham ready big move for defensive colossus

Xabi Alonso could bring Bayer Leverkusen’s star player to Liverpool as the Reds also look to sign a new full-back in the summer, while Tottenham are eyeing a move for a ‘defensive boss’ from the Bundesliga – all in Wednesday’s edition of Euro Paper Talk.

LIVERPOOL TO SIGN FLORIAN WIRTZ

Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso is the big favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich have also made the Spaniard their top choice to replace Thomas Tuchel – so the two European giants will have to battle for his signature.

Florian Wirtz is one of Leverkusen’s most important players and according to German outlet SportBILD, Liverpool are firmly in the race to sign him this summer.

The 20-year-old is considered to be one of Europe’s hottest prospects and has scored five goals and made nine assists in the Bundesliga this season.

The report claims that Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are all ‘in the race’ for Wirtz but it would be ‘easy to imagine’ him joining the Merseyside club if Alonso ends up there.

Leverkusen have slapped a huge €130m (approx. £111.3m) price tag on the youngster, so Liverpool will have to cough up a huge fee to get a deal done.

If Wirtz lives up to his sky-high potential, though, he’ll be worth every penny.

Liverpool also pursuing talented Fenerbahce star

Along with Wirtz, Liverpool are interested in Fenerbahce full-back Ferdi Kadioglu, according to Türkiye Gazetesi. He can play on the left or right side of the defence and also in midfield when required.

The Reds are keen to bring in more competition for Andy Robertson, with Konstantinos Tsimikas struggling for playing time and form this season.

Kadioglu could also provide cover at right-back should Liverpool opt to play Trent Alexander-Arnold in the middle of the park. Although, Connor Bradley is proving to be a more-than-capable understudy for the England star.

Kadioglu, 24, has made 25 league appearances for Fenerbahce this season, providing two assists and helping his team to 11 clean sheets in the process.

AC Milan, Napoli, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the dynamic defender.

If Alonso can make Wirtz and Kadioglu his first two signings at Liverpool it would certainly mark the start of an exciting new era at Anfield.

TOTTENHAM PUSHING FOR JONATHAN TAH

Another of Bayer Leverkusen’s star players could be on the move this summer, with centre-back Jonathan Tah being pursued by Tottenham.

Spurs have ‘great interest’ in the ‘defensive boss’ who has a bargain €18m (£15.4m) release clause in his contract. (SportBILD)

Liverpool are ‘ready to send’ an offer to Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso as they try to beat Bayern Munich to the manager’s signature. (Santi Aouna)

Manchester United and Liverpool are among a host of Premier League sides interested in Atalanta defensive midfielder Ederson, with Arsenal, Newcastle and Tottenham also monitoring the 24-year-old Brazilian. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Juventus also like Ederson, but the Serie A giants have decided to make signing his Atalanta team-mate Teun Koopmeiners, 25, their priority and will target a move for the Netherlands midfielder this summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Aston Villa are preparing to open the bidding for Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Oscar Gloukh with an offer of €20m (£17m), but the 19-year-old Israeli is also being tracked by Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Barcelona. (Ekrem Konur)

EX-MAN UTD TARGET TO BE AVAILABLE THIS SUMMER

Former Man Utd striker target Goncalo Ramos could push for a move away from Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. (Le Parisien)

Juventus are ‘ready’ to submit a €40m (£34.2m) for Man Utd winger Jadon Sancho. (Various)

Former Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has turned down the chance to become Hamburger SV boss. He is in contention for the Sweden national team job. (Ekstra Bladet)

Juventus need Southampton to lower their €49.5m asking price for midfielder Carlos Alcaraz before they can sign him on a permanent deal. He’s currently on loan with the Italian club. (Calciomercato)

Bayern Munich could reignite their interest in Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha in the summer. (Sky Sports Germany)

Barcelona are preparing a summer move for Watford attacking midfielder Yaser Asprilla, who was a target for Everton in January. (Diario Sport)

CHELSEA STAR ‘IN LIMBO’ AS EXIT LOOMS

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is on loan at Real Madrid, is ‘in limbo’ as he faces a ‘complicated exit’ from the Blues at the end of the season. Madrid aren’t interested in signing him permanently. (AS)

Thomas Tuchel could replace Xavi as manager of Barcelona next season. He will step down as Bayern Munich boss at the end of the campaign. (Football Espana)

Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid could give AC Milan the chance to sign Arda Guler from Los Blancos. (Various)

