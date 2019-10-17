Dream Man Utd signings named, as former star scoffs at Maddison talk

Former Manchester United midfielder Kleberson has named the two players he believes the club must target in January – but has explained why Leicester’s James Maddison is not ready to make the move to Old Trafford.

United have made their worst ever start to a Premier League season, with some reports suggesting that the Norwegian is on the brink of being replaced by Max Allegri at Old Trafford.

But Solskjaer is confident that he will be at the club for the long haul and has begun plotting moves in the new year that will help the Red Devils going forward.

Thursday’s European papers claim United have been given the green light to sign a new €40m striker and a new €50m midfielder – but Brazilian Kleberson has his own ideas on who the Red Devils should target.

Speaking exclusively on behalf of US-bookies, Kleberson has explained why long-term targets Mario Mandzukic and Kalidou Koulibaly are transfer musts for Solskjaer.

“When you sign big players like Mario Mandzukic, you can see the impact they bring into the club, not just on the pitch but also off the pitch,” Kleberson said. “They bring experience for the young players which helps to improve them as they grow into their careers.”

It’s for a similar reason that Kleberson also wants to see Senegalese powerhouse Koulibaly brought in as Harry Maguire’s long-term partner.

“Kalidou Koulibaly looks athletic and physical which will bring more energy in the defence,” Kleberson continued. “Maguire is a big name in England, but it would be good for United to look outside of the Premier League to find players who could play for them.”

Another name strongly linked with United is Leicester star James Maddison, but Kleberson reckons that, while a talented player, a switch to Old Trafford will come too soon if he arrives in 2020.

“I don’t think it would be great for Maddison to join United. They have had a good start to the season but when you do a big jump from a smaller club to United, it is mentally tough for these players,” Kleberson said.

“They have to be able to learn to adapt to play at a big club. It will be interesting to see if they can, but I don’t know if he will be a good enough signing for United.”

