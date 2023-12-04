Dream Man Utd transfer takes off after player greenlight, but Liverpool, Tottenham could hijack deal

A confirmed Manchester United target is reportedly open to changing clubs in January, though Liverpool or Tottenham could crash their party.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has repeatedly stated Man Utd will sign a top class centre-half in 2024. Raphael Varane has tumbled down the pecking order and is on Bayern Munich’s hitlist. 35-year-old Jonny Evans is out of contract in the summer and his brief return to Old Trafford could conclude after just one year.

As such, a new centre-back will be required and various sources – including Romano and The Mirror – have named Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo as United’s No 1 target.

The 23-year-old is in irresistible form this term, with his Nice side boasting an almighty defensive record in Ligue 1.

Nice have conceded just five goals in 14 matches and only lost their unbeaten start to the season on Saturday when falling to a 1-0 defeat to Nantes.

A potential Todibo transfer to Man Utd could be aided by the influence of incoming part-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The British billionaire owns Nice by way of his INEOS group and that connection has been tipped to serve United well.

Todibo is valued around the £40m mark and Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg confirmed a winter window transfer is on the agenda at Man Utd.

However, The Evening Standard insisted Liverpool and Tottenham will pose a threat to United if and when Todibo does move.

Spurs have defensive issues of their own with Micky van de Ven ruled out with a serious hamstring injury. Ange Postecoglou has fielded an entire backline of full-backs in the last two matches, with the Australian seemingly having no faith in Eric Dier.

The Standard claimed Todibo might be reluctant to change clubs mid-season owing to Nice’s fine start in Ligue 1.

However, a fresh update on the player’s future suggests Todibo has given the greenlight to moving to England in January.

As cited by Goal it’s claimed Todibo is ‘keen on a transfer to the Premier League in January’.

Man Utd hold advantage over Liverpool, Spurs?

Hinting at where Todibo might wind up, The Standard claimed one of the defender’s key requirements will be ‘assurances he will be a regular starter’ from day one. Todibo has his sights set on featuring for France at Euro 2024 and must feature regularly in the build-up to do so.

Of the three interested clubs, it would appear Liverpool are the one who are worst-placed to offer Todibo security of starts.

Joel Matip suffered an injury in the 4-3 victory over Fulham, though Ibrahima Konate will simply take his place. With Virgil van Dijk back to his best, Todibo would struggle to break into Jurgen Klopp’s strongest eleven.

Tottenham too might struggle to fit Todibo in once Van de Ven and Cristian Romero’s partnership is reunited.

As such, a move to Man Utd where Todibo could be the long-term partner for Lisandro Martinez could be the way to go.

