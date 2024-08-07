Manchester United could make a midfielder’s dream come true by sanctioning a transfer that will divide the fanbase, while Liverpool can sign a high quality star on one condition and a German legend could be heading to the Premier League – all in Wednesday’s Euro Paper Talk.

MAN UTD EYEING SURPRISE UGARTE ALTERNATIVE

Man Utd could make Sofyan Amrabat’s dream come true by signing the Moroccan as their alternative to Manuel Ugarte, and why the move is likelier than you would think has been revealed.

Amrabat, 27, endured what can only be described as an underwhelming loan spell at Old Trafford last season.

The Red Devils paid a hefty loan fee of £8.5m to bring the holding midfielder on board. The deal also contained an option to buy worth £21.4m (add-ons included).

Amrabat struggled during many of his appearances and was not helped by being deployed out of position at left-back on occasion.

As such, it came as no surprise to see Man Utd ignore their option to buy from Fiorentina.

A new central midfielder is wanted, with PSG’s Manuel Ugarte initially emerging as United’s No 1 target.

However, with PSG pricing Man Utd out of a move, Erik ten Hag and co. have begun to explore alternative options.

Among the many players Man Utd have already been linked with include Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Sander Berge (Burnley) and Richard Rios (Palmeiras).

But according to updates from both Fabrizio Romano and the Telegraph, Man Utd may yet settle for re-signing Amrabat.

Amrabat desperate for Man Utd return

Such a move would be the dream scenario for Amrabat who would love nothing more than to re-join the Red Devils.

Indeed, both he and Fiorentina are desperate to part ways this summer and the player has thus far held out for a return to the English giant.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer guru Romano stated: “Sofyan Amrabat is another option they have, for sure in the list, is obviously a player they know so well, really appreciated by Erik ten Hag.

“Amrabat is also waiting for Manchester United to see what’s going to happen in the next weeks. So open to all the proposals, but at the moment, intention to leave Fiorentina and open to returning to Manchester United.”

The Telegraph echoed Romano’s claims while also noting any deal would have to be negotiated from scratch.

That would suit Man Utd, however, who never had any intention of paying the £21.4m it would have cost to trigger the option anyway.

Instead, the suggestion is Man Utd would attempt to secure a heavily discounted deal. Given Amrabat is in the final year of his contract in Florence, Fiorentina’s bargaining position is weak.

Why Man Utd are considering the cheapest option

Bringing Amrabat back to Old Trafford is not a move that would excite much of the United fanbase. However, the Telegraph were keen to stress Man Utd are struggling to free up room and funds for a higher profile acquisition.

Interest in the declining Casemiro is virtually nil, while Fulham have pulled out of the race to sign Scott McTominay after seeing an improved second bid rejected.

As such, Man Utd may not have all that much to spend on their central midfield arrival anyway and as mentioned, Amrabat would be the cheapest of those currently linked.

Signing Amrabat for a relatively small fee would also enhance Man Utd’s chances of getting deals for Bayern Munich pair, Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt, over the line.

Bayern have shown no indication they’ll compromise on their hefty €50m plus add-ons demands for De Ligt. Mazraoui’s transfer fee would largely be covered by the sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to West Ham.

Another positive in Amrabat’s column is the fact he now boasts Premier League experience and is well versed in the tactics Ten Hag deploys at Old Trafford.

Nonetheless, it’s a move that would not get pulses racing on the back of Amrabat’s sub-par loan spell last term.

LIVERPOOL HANDED TRANSFER ULTIMATUM

Liverpool-linked goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is open to joining the Reds, though only on the condition he be installed as the regular starter. Liverpool’s initial plan was reportedly to sign the Valencia ace and sanction a series of loan exits until the time comes to move Alisson Becker on. Given Mamardashvili wants to be the No 1 from the get go, a transfer looks impossible. (COPE)

Frankfurt centre-back Willian Pacho will undertake a medical tonight ahead of completing a €45m transfer to PSG. (Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham striker Alejo Veliz will join Espanyol on a season-long loan. The deal will NOT contain an option or obligation to buy. (Various)

Ilkay Gundogan has zero intention of leaving Barcelona amid links to Turkish giant Fenerbahce who are now managed by Jose Mourinho. (Mundo Deportivo)

Galatasaray have submitted a loan bid for Aston Villa left-back, Lucas Digne. (Foot Mercato)

RB Leipzig are hopeful of signing Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki to replace Dani Olmo who is joining Barcelona in a transfer worth €62m. Lyon’s asking price is €15m plus €2m in add-ons. (Sky Germany)

GERMAN ICON HEADING TO PREMIER LEAGUE

Brighton have made contact with veteran German centre-back, Mats Hummels, who is available as a free agent. West Ham are also considering an approach for the defender who has won five Bundesliga titles and the 2014 World Cup. (Sky Sports and Sky Germany)

Dubai-based club, Shabab Al Ahli, hope to lure West Ham captain Kurt Zouma to the UAE Pro League. Several Saudi Arabian sides are also hovering, but Shabab Al Ahli’s pursuit is more advanced at present. (Foot Mercato)

Liverpool have shown interest in hijacking Borussia Dortmund’s move for Hoffenheim striker, Max Beier. The 21-year-old is being lined up by Dortmund to replace Niclas Fullkrug who has joined West Ham, though Liverpool could yet spring a surprise. (BILD)

Arsenal remain a genuine contender to sign wantaway Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

Chelsea aim to offload striker pair Armando Broja and David Datro Fofana before the summer window closes. The Blues are primed to sign Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid for €40m and are still in the mix for Arsenal-linked Osimhen too. (Various)

DUTCH GIANTS WANT CHAMPIONSHIP ACE

The Eredivisie’s big three – Ajax, PSV Eindhoven, Feyenoord – are all interested in signing Coventry City’s Dutch right-back, Milan van Ewijk. (ESPN Netherlands)

Southampton have fielded two enquiries for centre-back Armel Bella-Kotchap. The approaches came from Hoffenheim and Stuttgart. (Fabrizio Romano)

Benfica have confirmed legendary winger Angel Di Maria has signed a one-year contract to cover the 2024/25 season. (Benfica)

Brentford have agreed a deal to sign Napoli midfielder, Jens Cajuste. The 24-year-old Swede will join on a season-long loan that contains a conditional obligation to buy worth €12m. (Sky Italia)

Bayern Munich intend to offload four more players this window – Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs De Ligt (both permanent sales), Bryan Zaragoza (loan) and Kingsley Coman (loan or permanent sale). (Florian Plettenberg)

AC Milan have been offered the chance to sign Federico Chiesa by the player’s agent, Fali Ramadani. Juventus fully intend to sell Chiesa this summer to avoid losing him to free agency 11 months from now. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)