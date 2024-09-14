The dream Real Madrid lineup for next season with five incredible 2025 Galactico signings

They are the reigning La Liga and Champions League winners, but Real Madrid will not rest in their efforts to remain the premier club side in world football.

This summer the 15-time champions of Europe added French superstar Kylian Mbappe to a fearsome attacking line-up that already included Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

And Los Blancos are being linked with a host of big-name additions for next summer, with players from fellow continental big-hitters Liverpool, Manchester City and Bayern Munich targeted.

Here is how Real Madrid could line up next season.

GK – Mike Maignan

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Madrid have made AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan one of the their primary targets for next summer.

The 6ft 3ins France No.1 has been outstanding for the Rossoneri since joining the Italian giants from Lille in a €15 million switch two years ago.

Los Blancos already have a top goalkeeper in place at the Bernabeau in the form of former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid star Thibaut Courtois, who recovered from an ACL tear last season in time to start in the Champions League final triumph over Borussia Dortmund.

But now Madrid are eyeing a new starter between the sticks and could take advantage from the fact 29-year-old Maingnan’s Milan deal expires in 2026 with talks over a renewal having stalled.

RB – Trent Alexander-Arnold

Homegrown Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is edging towards a future away from his boyhood club, with his contact set to expire at the end of the current season and no sign of a fresh deal as yet.

The 25-year-old England international is one of the most unique and creative players in the world in his position and can count Madrid as long-term admirers.

Alexander-Arnold has directly contributed to 100 goals – 19 goals, 81 assists – in 313 games for the Reds. His ability to fire defence-splitting passes from deep would be a dream for the likes of Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe.

CB – Antonio Rudiger

With Mbappe’s arrival this summer and anticipated moves for Alexander-Arnold and others next year, Madrid continue to take advantage of the free-agency market. And one of the

savviest Bosman deals they’ve ever done is the addition of Antonio Rudiger from Chelsea in 2022.

The 31-year-old German centre-back has been the bedrock of Carlo Ancelotti’s backline since arriving from Stamford Bridge, making over 100 appearances and starring in the club’s double of La Liga and Champions League last term.

CB – Eder Militao

Still only 26 years old, Brazilian centre-half Eder Militao is now in his sixth season at the Bernabeau after a €50 million move from Porto.

The 35-cap Selecao defender missed most of last season due to a ruptured cruciate ligament, featuring in just 10 La Liga games.

But Militao is now back to full fitness and appears to have lost none of his trademark athleticism, starting all of Madrid’s league games so far in the 2024-25 campaign.

LB – Alphonso Davies

Another potential free-agent target, Alphonso Davies looks set to depart Bayern Munich next summer as his contract in Bavaria winds down.

The 23-year-old Canadian superstar joined the Bundesliga side from the Vancouver Whitecaps and a teenager and has since won five top-flight titles in Germany plus one Champions League crown, establishing himself as arguably the best left-back in the world in the process.

With Alexander-Arnold on one side of the Bernabeu backline and Davies on the other, Madrid would have the most fearsome set of full-backs in Europe, and without it costing them any transfer outlay.

CM – Federico Valverde

Combative, energetic and blessed with outstanding technical quality, Federico Valverde has developed into one of the best central midfielders in the world since joining Madrid from Penarol in his homeland as a teenager back in 2016.

The 63-cap Uruguay international posted a career-best seven assists in La Liga last term and was central to Ancelotti’s all-conquering side domestically and in the Champions League, making 54 appearances across all competitions.

Los Blancos have been linked with a move for Manchester City’s star pass-master Rodri next summer, but the Spain international would likely partner Valverde rather than replace him.

CM – Rodri

Madrid are reportedly willing to pay a club-record €130 million to make Rodri their newest Galactico signing next summer.

Voted the best player at Euro 2024 for his role in orchestrating Spain’s triumph in Germany, the 28-year-old midfielder is regarded as by far the best player in the world in his position and is a frontrunner – alongside Los Blancos duo Vini Jr. and and Jude Bellingham – for the Ballon d’Or.

Rodri has been with City since 2019 – having previously starred for Madrid’s cross-city rivals Atletico – and has won four Premier League titles and a Champions League.

RW – Jamal Musiala

Alphonso Davies is not the only Bayern Munich player whose contract situation has alerted Madrid.

Jamal Musiala’s current deal at the Allianz Arena expires in 2026 and the Bundesliga side reportedly regard tying the Germany international down to fresh terms as a key priority.

But transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently claimed Madrid are among a host of top European clubs – including Manchester City – who are ready to swoop for the gifted attacking midfielder.

Musiala, who was one of the stars for the host nation at this summer’s Euros, has scored 44 goals and provided 31 assists in 166 senior appearances for Bayern since signing for the club from Chelsea in 2019.

CAM – Jude Bellingham

His beginning to the 2024-25 season has been interrupted by injury, but Jude Bellingham’s stellar form throughout his debut campaign last term cemented his status as a superstar at the Bernabeu.

Signed from Borussia Dortmund a little over a year ago in a deal worth up €134 million if all conditional add-ons are eventually triggered, the England midfielder justified his price tag and the growing hype by scoring 23 goals in 43 games.

Bellingham was named La Liga’s Player of the Season and the Champions League’s Young Player of the Season for his hand in guiding Madrid to triumphs in both competitions. And he is still just 21 years old.

LW – Vinicius Junior

In what was the most productive and glory-filled season of his career to date, Vinicius scored 24 goals – including one in the Champions League final – and provided 11 assists in 39 appearances for Madrid last term.

Signed from Flamengo in his teens for €46 million, the Brazilian winger has long been tipped for superstardom, and over the 2023-24 campaign he truly ascended to the level of the best players in the world. He is the current favourite for the Ballon d’Or for his performances in Los Blancos’ domestic and European double.

The subject of eye-watering offers from the Saudi Pro League, Vinicius is surely too valuable to Madrid for the club to consider an immediate future without him.

ST – Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe hasn’t quite hit the ground running since his headline-grabbing arrival at the Bernabeu this summer on a free from Paris Saint-Germain, with his two La Liga goals thus far coming from a less-than-efficient tally of 26 shots.

Factoring in that one of his strikes was a penalty, a return of one goal from 25 open-play efforts means the France superstar is yet to find his shooting boots in Spain.

But there is little doubt that Mbappe – a World Cup winner and arguably the best player on the planet – will be a long-term hit in Madrid.

