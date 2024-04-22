Dream Real Madrid midfield pairing that would catapult Jude Bellingham to Ballon d’Or shoo-in

Real Madrid could be set for their biggest transition in player personnel for some time this summer, with central midfield a particular area that will be addressed, and TEAMtalk looks at some top talent they could sign to help take Jude Bellingham’s game to an even higher level.

The England midfielder has already emerged as one the best talents in world football after a stunning debut campaign in Madrid, playing a leading role as Carlo Ancelotti’s men close in on yet another LaLiga title.

Bellingham stole the headlines again as he notched another late winner against Barcelona in an enthralling El Clasico on Sunday.

The former Birmingham starlet smashed into the roof of the net as the clock ticked into stoppage time as Real twice came from behind at the Bernabeu to move 11 points clear at the top of the tale with six games to play.

The goal was Bellingham’s 21st of the season in 36 games in all competitions for Real, while he’s also notched an impressive 10 assists.

The 20-year-old has spent 29 of those games playing as a No.10 behind what is normally a front three for Ancelotti.

He was also deployed in that role by Gareth Southgate in England’s most recent internationals and now seems settled in what will surely be the best position for his talents for years to come.

But with Bellingham literally given free rein to roam, create and score goals and Kylian Mbappe also seemingly on his way to Madrid this summer, the two more deep-lying midfield positions behind him have been critical to Real’s success this season and will be beyond that as well.

However, it could be all change at the heart of Real’s midfield next season with Luka Modric expected to move on as his contract runs down while Toni Kroos could also be on his way despite rumours of a new one-year deal.

With almost a combined 1000 appearances for the club between them, losing Modric and Kroos in one summer would leave a huge chasm in Madrid and leave the club with the task of bringing in at least one and possibly two new midfielders this summer.

Luckily for them, and largely down to good planning, they already have Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni on board, although the latter has been utilised more as a centre-back in recent times. The versatile Federico Valverde, meanwhile, is also a strong option in the middle of the park.

But if Modrid and Kroos do indeed move on, TT has assessed the options who have been linked with a summer switch to The Bernabeu to replace them…

TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD – LIVERPOOL

This is certainly an interesting one given that Real ultimately see the Liverpool right-back being a central midfielder long-term.

Alexander-Arnold certainly has all the ability in the world to play in the engine room and his passing range alone is worth the price of admission to any match.

Pairing him up with his England teammate Bellingham at The Bernabeu could be devastating for opposition defences, while Mbappe will also be licking his lips at the prospect of Alexander-Arnold‘s ability to thread the eye of a needle.

The Reds star has shown, in a smaller sample size for both club and country, that he can excel in midfield while his defensive struggles would not be as highlighted playing in the middle of the park.

The 25-year-old is currently under contract until the summer of 2025 and while there have been plenty of murmurings that a new deal is potentially close, nothing has been agreed yet.

If he did inform the club of his desire to leave – which would come not as a massive summer surprise given Jurgen Klopp’s impending exit – Liverpool would certainly try and demand a fee upwards of £85million for one of the best players in the Premier League.

Of course, all that can be put to bed pretty quickly if Alexander-Arnold puts pen-to-paper on that new contract, which could end up being worth a whopping £360,000-a-week.

However, Alexander-Arnold playing alongside Camavinga would be a tremendous cocktail of high energy, ball-winning ability and exquisite passing.

NICOLO BARELLA – INTER MILAN

Real Madrid are consistently linked with world-class performers and Barella is certainly another one of those.

The Italy international is currently regarded as one of the best central midfielders in world football, having taken his game to new heights after moving to the San Siro back in 2019.

Indeed, Barella was a major force behind the club’s Serie A title win during the 2020/21 campaign.

His form has seen the 27-year-old consistently linked with a switch to the Premier League, with Liverpool well known to be big admirers.

However, it now looks like a move to Spain might be a more favourable option for a player who has scored twice and notched seven assists in 42 games in all competitions this season.

While he is largely known for the creative side of his game, Barella is not afraid to utilise the dirty part of the game and put his foot in.

And while Inter are not keen on losing one of their top talents, their current financial crunch might make them consider a high offer from Real if one is forthcoming.

It’s expected that a bid in the region €60million could do the trick and land Real a player who, alongside Camavinga, could prove to be a devastating pairing behind Bellingham.

BERNARDO SILVA – MAN CITY

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has emerged as a summer transfer target for Real, despite strong links to both Barcelona and PSG.

The 29-year-old, who scored at The Bernabeu for City in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final, missed a penalty against Real in the penalty shoot-out second-leg exit at the hands of the Spanish giants the Etihad Stadium last week.

Recent reports suggested that Barca and PSG have renewed their interest in the Portugal international, despite Silva penning a new contract until 2026 at the Etihad Stadium back in September.

LaLiga has been widely mooted as a desired destination of Silva’s, although Barcelona’s hopes of striking a deal are slim due to their continued financial issues that look to impact any transfer ambitions for a third consecutive summer window.

Real Madrid don’t have any such issues though and are said to have targeted Silva as a like-for-like replacement for Modric, a move which actually makes sense on many levels.

The Daily Star claims that Los Blancos are ready to ‘swoop’ for Silva, regarding the versatile midfielder as a ‘perfect fit’ for Ancelotti’s side.

Silva, who has been at City since 2017, has previously had offers from the Saudi Pro League while City are known to have rejected bids from PSG in the past.

The one issue in terms of the Silva meaning would be that he would likely play further forward than Bellingham or in the No.10 role the Englishman is currently thriving in.

To that end, a deal for the City man does not appear to make sense at this stage.

KOBBIE MAINOO – MAN UTD

A remarkable report recently suggested that Real have fixed their gaze on United midfield sensation Mainoo.

It’s been far from the best of seasons for United as they currently sit seventh in the table, although they do have a Manchester derby FA Cup final to look forward to next month.

But in a season of few highlights, the emergence of Maino has certainly been a major one they can draw positives from.

The 19-year-old, who also made his senior England debut back in March, is expected to be the cornerstone of United’s midfield for the next decade and beyond. But with his current deal running until 2027, talks over a new and improved contract are already progressing.

However, according to a stunning report from Spanish outlet Don Diario, Mainoo’s future could actually lie in Madrid.

They state that the Red Devils starlet has been identified as a wonderful addition to Real’s midfield by the club’s chief scout, Juni Calafat.

Calafat has been tasked with finding a rising young midfielder who can affect the game both defensively and offensively, emulating the combined key skills of both Kroos and Modric in the process.

The Spanish side are said to view Mainoo as a progressive new midfielder who can drive the team forward, although moving to Madrid at such a young age could be a tough ask for the Stockport-born midfielder.

He also knows of United’s plan to build around him for the future and will likely stick around and see how that plays out before eventually moving on for a different challenge later in his career.