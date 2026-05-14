Manchester City chief Hugo Viana wants to block Florentino Perez from luring Rodri to Real Madrid

Manchester City sporting director Hugo Viana is leading an aggressive push to convince Rodri to reject strong summer interest from Real Madrid and commit his long-term future to the Etihad with a lucrative double promise, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Rodri, the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner, has been strongly linked with a return to LaLiga this summer, having made clear a move to the Spanish giants would appeal to him – despite his past association with cross-city rivals, Atletico Madrid.

The Spain international has emerged as one of Real Madrid’s priority targets as Florentino Perez prepares for a major rebuild under returning manager Jose Mourinho.

As TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week, Mourinho has fully backed Perez’s desire to bring Rodri back to the Spanish capital and believes the Manchester City midfielder is exactly the type of commanding presence Real have lacked since the departures of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Rodri himself has never hidden the fact he would be open to returning to Spain at some stage in his career.

The former Atletico Madrid star remains hugely respected in LaLiga and Real view him as the ideal figure to anchor their next generation of midfield talent.

However, Manchester City are refusing to give up hope of keeping one of the most influential players of the Pep Guardiola era.

TEAMtalk understands Hugo Viana has been working extensively behind the scenes to persuade Rodri that his future should remain in Manchester, regardless of whether Guardiola eventually leaves the club.

Sources state City have made it clear internally that they would reluctantly consider allowing Rodri to leave if the midfielder aggressively pushed for an exit.

But crucially, the club have also prepared an alternative proposal they are yet to formally place on the table – a lucrative new contract containing a substantial salary increase…

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Man City make compelling case to tie Rodri to new deal – Sources

Rodri has not signed fresh terms since winning the Ballon d’Or in 2024 and City believe his importance to the club now warrants another major reward.

The midfielder turns 30 this summer, but there is no concern within the Etihad hierarchy about committing long-term to a player they still regard as one of the best holding midfielders in world football.

TEAMtalk understands Rodri is open to extending his stay at Manchester City, and sources insist his thinking is not solely dependent on Guardiola’s future.

That stance has encouraged City significantly during internal discussions. Another major factor in City’s pitch revolves around leadership.

With current captain Bernardo Silva expected to leave this summer, TEAMtalk can reveal Rodri is now viewed as the leading candidate to inherit the armband moving forward.

Sources close to the situation state Viana has made a “compelling case” to Rodri about becoming one of the defining leaders of Manchester City’s next era.

The club believe elevating him into a greater leadership role could further strengthen his emotional attachment to the project at the Etihad.

Rodri’s recovery from the serious ACL injury he suffered in 2025 has also reassured City internally.

The Spaniard is now viewed as being back close to his very best physically and technically, with staff hugely impressed by how quickly he has regained his authority in midfield.

Real Madrid remain a very serious threat and would push hard if Rodri signalled a willingness to return to Spain.

But as things stand, TEAMtalk understands Manchester City remain increasingly confident they can persuade the midfielder to stay and commit to a new era at the club.

Claims that Rodri could extend his stay at the Etihad have also been backed by one of Fabrizio Romano’s trusted sidekicks.

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