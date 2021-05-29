Manchester United are firmly on track and reportedly ‘close to sealing a deal’ for long-term transfer target Jadon Sancho, according to a respected German journalist.

Sancho has long been on United’s radar. Indeed, this will be the sixth transfer window in succession they have been linked with a move. The Red Devils never came closer to Sancho as they did last summer. However, they were unable to strike a deal with Dortmund, who demanded in excess of £100million for the England winger.

However, a new transfer window brings with it new hope. Indeed, a report earlier this week claimed he is one of four big-name signings the Glazers will fund moves for this summer.

Those hopes have grown somewhat too amid claims Dortmund have now lowered that asking price to around £77m. Furthermore, the 21-year-old is still said to be keen on a move.

Now those prospects have been given an even bigger boost amid the news that a deal to take Sancho to Old Trafford is closer than ever.

As per SPORT1 chief reporter Patrick Berger, personal terms are already ‘mostly agreed’. That’s after positive talks having taken place between United officials and Sancho’s entourage.

Manchester United remain in talks with Jadon Sancho‘s representatives? It’s all clear. Personal terms mostly agreed as #MUFC tried to sign him last summer. Sancho’s environment expect him to leave. But still no official bid. #BVB want around €90m. https://t.co/j1iw5d56TE — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) May 29, 2021

That will give United further encouragement that they can finally land the former Man City winger.

That follows on nicely from claims from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who recently stated a deal was firmly in United’s court.

Romano told The United Stand: “It’s an open race. What I’m told is it’s an open race. Last summer Manchester United were alone in the race, they had the opportunity to sign Sancho.

“They were really close and they didn’t sign him. Now United are in the race, the player loves the opportunity of joining Manchester United so his position is not changing.

“He would love to join Manchester United. But also Liverpool are looking at the player if they sell some players in attacking positions.

“Let’s see what happens with Chelsea. At the moment I’m told Chelsea have not had anything official with his agents or with Borussia Dortmund.

“At the moment Chelsea are not moving for Sancho but we can’t exclude that they are going to do it if they sell some players.

“It’s an open race, that’s how they describe the situation. But last summer he was really one step away from joining United.

“He had an agreement with United, he had contract set and his agent had no problem with United. They never made any problems with the player. It’s not like this.

“Sancho wants to join, the agent wants Sancho to move. The situation is so clear – it’s up to United to decide if they want to pay or not for Sancho.”

Sanchio has netted 16 goals and has 21 assists for Dortmund this season.

Dortmund line up Jonathan Ikone

Dortmund already appear to have lined up their replacement for Sancho too. As per BILD, the Bundesliga giants have targeted Lille’s Jonathan Ikone as his successor.

The 23-year-old has just helped Lille to Ligue 1 title success, having scored eight times and assisted seven during 53 appearances. While not as prolific as Sancho on that front, he is highly rated and Dortmund reportedly see him as a quality addition to their squad.

Lille are unlikely to get Ikone go for cheap, however. The winger, who can also play as a No 10, is contracted to 2023 and is valued in the €50m bracket.

Ikone has four caps for France, scoring once. However, he narrowly missed out on their squad for Euro 2020 due to the wealth of options at their disposal.

