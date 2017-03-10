Dries Mertens holds secret two-hour ‘talks’ with Prem giants

Napoli star Dries Mertens has held secret talks with Manchester United representatives in an Italian hotel, according to reports.

The Belgian was allegedly spotted speaking to officials in a Naples hotel between 9am and 11am according to Italian publication II Mattino.

Mertens’ representatives have since denied the report that their client met with a foreign team, although they admitted there was a meeting in the hotel lobby, claiming it was in regard to ‘personal reasons’.

The 29-year-old has been in fantastic form for the Serie A side this season, scoring 23 times in just 24 league and Champions League starts.

The forward is now coveted by English clubs Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and the Manchester duo, and it seems United have stolen a march on their rivals, according to the Express.

Mertens’ contract at Napoli ends in 2018 and the Belgian is said to be stalling on signing an extension, with claims suggesting he is exploring his options before committing.

Jose Mourinho is keen to add to his attack in the summer transfer window and Mertens would offer competition across the United forward line.

Speaking last week, the Portuguese boss said the club’s pre-season signings will take the club to ‘the next level’.

“This team has a lot to grow up, the next transfer window will bring the team to a different level because we are going to try and bring a few players.”