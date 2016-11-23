Drinkwater charged by FA after ‘elbow’ incident

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association for an alleged elbow on Watford’s Valon Behrami.

The incident took place during the second half of the Foxes’ 2-1 defeat at Vicarage Road on Saturday, but despite referee Neil Swarbrick taking no action, the FA have reacted after seeing footage on social media.

The incident was reviewed by our Ref Review panel and the results of which can be seen here.

The England international faces a possible three-match suspension and if banned, Drinkwater would miss the visit of Middlesbrough to the King Power Stadium on Saturday, as well as games against Sunderland and Manchester City.

It would be another blow in Leicester’s faltering Premier League season with the defending champions just two points above the relegation zone following defeat at Watford, their sixth of the season.

But Drinkwater did help them to a 2-1 Champions League win over Club Brugge on Tuesday which booked the Foxes’ place in the last 16 with a game to spare. It was a historic result for Leicester who have guaranteed top spot in the group, regardless of it being their maiden European campaign.

The 26-year-old has started every game in every competition this campaign and, if suspended, manager Claudio Ranieri will be left short in midfield with Nampalys Mendy struggling to overcome an ankle injury.

The Italian would have just Andy King and Daniel Amartey as available central midfielders while defenders Robert Huth and Danny Simpson are one caution away from bans.

