Arsenal’s bid to bring Ben White to Emirates Stadium this summer is down to the express wishes of one man only, a journalist specialising in transfers has revealed.

The Gunners have moved quickly in the early part of the summer window to make the defender a top target. Despite having an initial £40million bid rejected by the Seagulls, Arsenal have stepped up the chase. Indeed, reports on Friday claimed that they have begun ‘advanced talks’ with Brighton.

Sources closer to the south coast club rejected those claims, but White has reportedly told friends that he expects to find a new club this summer.

White on Sunday broke his silence on the rumours, but did his best to dampen the speculation.

However, the Gunners remain focused on bringing White in. And according to Duncan Castles, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is the one driving the deal, being determined to build his side around the England newbie.

Castles told the Transfer Window Podcast: “The other thing I’m hearing is that this [Arsenal’s interest in White] is very much being driven by Mikel Arteta.

“He wants White in. Arteta is impressed not just by the player’s technical qualities, speed and abilities on the ball. He likes his character. He likes his intelligence.

Transfer Chatter - Three Clubs in for Jack Grealish, Liverpool eyeing Portugal midfielder and Leeds monitoring Copa America star Aston Villa bracing themselves as three clubs want Jack Grealish, Liverpool keeping tabs on ex-Premier League midfielder at EURO 2020 and Marcelo Bielsa intrigued by Chilean star in the Copa America, all in today's transfer chatter.

“I’m told that Arteta even sees him as a potential future captain of Arsenal given that he’s English. The position he plays in the field, centre-half, is always a good place to captain a side from. So therefore he’s pushing sporting director Edu to go the extra mile to get this deal done.”

White reveals summer plans

Regardless of whether he joins Arsenal or not, White’s immediate plans after Euro 2020 has concluded have been revealed.

Indeed, the 23-year-old plans to go on a lads’ holiday to Las Vegas with Jack Grealish. What could possibly go wrong….!

The Brighton star also says the England squad plan to dye their hair white like Phil Foden if they are to go all the way.

“I’ll do all of them [bleached blonde hair, if England win], every single one. I’ll just do it all in Vegas.”

White himself, although giving nothing away, appears flattered by the speculation.

“It’s nice, it’s happened quite a lot over the last two years, there’s been a lot of noise,” the England international told talkSPORT.

When asked if he has discussed his future with his Brighton and England team-mates, though, he said: “Not really.”

He added: “You don’t know what’s true and what’s not. So there’s no real point talking about it.”

READ MORE: Arsenal thinking ahead with new contract touted for Gunner who ‘wants’ out