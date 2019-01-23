Drogba responds to comical post suggesting Lampard reunion at Derby

Didier Drogba has issued a response to a comical viral tweet suggesting Frank Lampard was engineering a reunion of Chelsea old boys at Derby County.

The rookie Rams boss is making a decent fist to his first managerial role with the east Midlands club well placed to claim a place in the Championship’s top six this season.

And Lampard boosted his side’s hopes of a successful end to the season by this week securing a deal to sign Ashley Cole – his former Stamford Bridge teammate – on a free transfer after he was released after two seasons with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Cole spoke at great length at why he was tempted to join Derby and insisted he expected “no special favours” from close friend Lampard.

News of the former England left-back’s signing for Derby prompted this brilliant Tweet from Rams supporter Stuart Faulkner joking that a Chelsea reunion could be on the cards, with his tweet reading: “Didier you old slag. It’s the Lampmeister general. Party time down here mate, Ashley’s in.”

At the last count, the joke had been retweeted 8,000 times and been liked over 30,000 times.

“Didier you old slag. It’s the Lampmeister general. Party time down here mate, Ashley’s in.” pic.twitter.com/SovRQpRjVt — Stuart D. Faulkner (@StuartDerbyManc) January 21, 2019

And Drogba could not resist the urge to respond to the message after it had created such a buzz on social media with a witty response of his own.

The Ivorian, who retired from the game last year at the age of 40, replied: “On my flicking way young fella.”

Cole, meanwhile, has vowed to fight to help Derby reach the Premier League, with the Pride Park club currently sixth in the Championship table.

“This is probably the last interview where I call him Frank,” said Cole.

“I respect him so much, when I played with him and what he’s done in the little time he’s been here.

“He’s my boss now, it’s not as though I’ve come here to take shortcuts or expect anything more because he’s my friend. No.

“The same with Jody Morris and the other coaches. I respect them, they are my bosses, and I’ve just got to get my head down, train hard and work hard.

“I probably wouldn’t have come back to too many other teams.

“I would say it’s down to Lamps that I’m here.

“But am I looking forward to it? Of course. It’s a good challenge, a hard challenge, but I’ve always enjoyed a challenge.”