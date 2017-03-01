Duff reveals how close he came to Liverpool, Spurs moves

Former Republic of Ireland winger Damien Duff has revealed he “came close” to joining Liverpool on more than one occasion during his career.

Duff enjoyed an impressive career, winning two Premier League titles at Chelsea, which followed his impressive breakthrough at Blackburn before that.

The Irishman, who won 100 caps for his country, then moved to Newcastle and Fulham, before retiring in December 2015.

But he has revealed that he almost joined Liverpool “two or three times” during his career.

“I came close [to joining Liverpool] two or three times,” he told FourFourTwo.

“The first was a year or two before I signed for Chelsea. I would have gone there, but Blackburn wanted a big fee so not too many clubs could afford to buy me back then.

“Then when I was leaving Chelsea, the same move nearly happened again.”

Duff also stated that Tottenham were interested at one point, but that his loyalties to Chelsea saw him turn the move down.

“I remember getting a message from Martin Jol, but I was a Chelsea fan after winning titles there so it was something I never really looked at.”