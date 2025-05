Duff, 37, who will embark on his 12th season with Burnley, made 21 appearances in the Barclays Premier League last term in his testimonial year.

He has made a total of 358 appearances for the Clarets – joint 15th in the club’s all-time list – after joining from Cheltenham for £30,000 in July 2004.

Duff’s testimonial match will take place on Saturday, August 1 at Turf Moor against Sky Bet League 1 side Bradford.