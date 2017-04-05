Dugarry: Matuidi has the “intensity” to play for Arsenal

Ex-France striker Christophe Dugarry believes that PSG midfielder Blaise Matuidi would be a perfect fit for Arsenal.

Matuidi’s contract expires in 2018 and he has been strongly linked with a move away from Ligue 1, with English and Italian clubs linked.

Speaking on French television, former Birmingham man Dugarry said: “I put him at Arsenal. He has the intensity, the style.”He’s going to dominate all those that play with two in the middle of the field. I would take him to a club like that.”

Matuidi was unhappy about his exclusion from the starting XI as Paris Saint Germain won the Coupe de la Ligue final against Monaco.

French newspaper Le Parisien recently reported that his departure from the French capital in June is inevitable.

Matuidi was reportedly also offered a new deal by PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, but it was an unconvincing offer that pushed him further towards the exit door.