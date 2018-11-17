England’s entire 25-man squad trained on Saturday morning as Gareth Southgate fine tuned preparations for the Nations League encounter with Croatia.

Sunday’s match at Wembley is a winner-takes-all clash, with the Three Lions winning Group A4 and reaching the Finals should they beat their World Cup semi-final foes.

Southgate is planning widespread changes from Thursday’s 3-0 friendly win against the United States, where Wayne Rooney bid farewell to the national team with a 120th and final cap.

The 33-year-old has now left a group that has been bolstered by the return of Joe Gomez and Luke Shaw, having missed the USA friendly with minor knocks.

The duo trained on Friday and were again in action at Tottenham’s training ground on Saturday as the 25-strong group knuckled down.

