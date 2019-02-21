Duo explain why Man Utd clash will be a huge test for Liverpool

Andrew Robertson has explained why Liverpool must put their return with Bayern Munich on the back-burner as they prepare to take on bitter rivals Manchester United.

The Reds drew 0-0 with the Bundesliga giants in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 clash at Anfield on Tuesday night and will head to Germany on March 13.

And with that game so far in the distance, Robertson insists that Jurgen Klopp’s men need to focus all the energy on facing a rejuvenated United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

He said: “It’s a long way away and it needs to be put to the back of the mind because we have some big Premier League games coming up so Bayern is forgotten about for now.”

With current leaders Manchester City, top of the table on goal difference, playing in the Carabao Cup, Liverpool have a chance to regain first place with their game in hand on Pep Guardiola’s side.

Their meeting with United at Anfield in mid-December, a 3-1 victory, proved to be Jose Mourinho’s final game in charge.

But under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United are the top-flight’s form side.

“Another huge game. I think it will be a bit of a different game than when we faced them last time,” Robertson added.

“Obviously there was a lot going on at the club at that time and it ended up being their manager’s last game.

“But under this new manager they have picked up and are a very different team, especially at home, and it will be a tough task.

“We need to bring our ‘A’ game and if we can do that then hopefully it will be enough to win.”

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum also expects a different game against a Solskjaer-inspired United.

“I think it is going to be a real big change,” said the Holland midfielder.

“Since the new manager came in there is a new flow, they played good games and have won a lot and that is building confidence in the team.

“It’s also a home game for them so they will have a lot of confidence as they don’t have the problems they had before.

“It is going to be a difficult game but I’m looking forward to it.”

