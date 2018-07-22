Manchester United are ready to maximise the transfer fee they could receive for Anthony Martial by triggering a clause in the forward’s contract.

The France winger has been in and out of Jose Mourinho’s side since his appointment at Old Trafford in the summer of 2016, but the January arrival of Alexis Sanchez has pushed the player further down the pecking order.

Martial’s inactivity cost him a place in France’s successful World Cup squad, and with a number of suitors all keen on the star, the player’s agent has confirmed he wants out.

Martial joined United in a £36million move from Monaco in the summer of 2015, signing an initial four-year deal at the club. That arrangement has just 12 months remaining – but United do hold a 12-month option on the player to keep him at the club until 2020.

And according to the Sunday Mirror, United are ready to trigger that arrangement in order to protect the player’s valuation and maximise the profit they could make on him this summer.

But with Martial still wanting to move on this summer, the Sunday Times claims the player’s representative has held constructive talks with both Chelsea and Bayern Munich – and it seems a move to either could yet be on the cards.

But the paper claims United have warned both clubs that they will not consider anything less than €100m (£89.3m) for the winger – a fee they feel is justified once they trigger the 12-month option on his deal.

The Sunday Telegraph backs up the claims that Martial could move on for an inflated fee this summer – but they suggest Tottenham have been ruled out of the running amid his heightened transfer market value.

Whatever becomes of Martial, his United teammate Ander Herrera believes the player has the ability to become one of world football’s elite stars.

After watching him impress in United’s 1-1 draw with Club America on the opening game of their US tour in Phoenix, the Spanish midfielder said: “He’s very talented. He can be one of the best players in the world and I think he’s very, very focused this season to smash it.

“When you have players like Anthony, like Rashford, Jesse [Lingard], Juan [Mata], Alexis [Sanchez], those kind of players that can change the game.

“If one of them can’t play, we have three or four more, so we have lots of options.

“I think we shouldn’t think that any other club in the Premier League has better players, because at least we have as good as the opponents.

“Now it’s all about work, confidence, about keeping on playing like he did in the game [against Club America].

“I’m confident with them because they’re all amazing players and Anthony looks very sharp.”

