Duo lift Liverpool – but Lallana remains a doubt for United clash

Liverpool expect both Nathaniel Clyne and Dejan Lovren to be fit for their clash against Manchester United on Monday October 17 – but Adam Lallana remains touch and go for the clash.

Lallana are still waiting to determine the severity of Lallana’s groin injury after the player was forced out of last weekend’s win at Swansea and then withdraw from England duty.

The player is receiving round the clock treatment at Liverpool’s Melwood training base in a bid to get the problem cleared up, but the Liverpool Echo report that no decision on his fitness will be made until much nearer the time – and possibly the day of the game.

Clyne was also ruled out of England’s double-header against Malta on Saturday and Slovenia on Tuesday having played through the pain barrier with a knee problem in recent weeks.

Liverpool, though, believe the right-back will benefit from the extended break.

Lovren, meanwhile, was forced to pull out of Croatia’s World Cup qualifiers this week against Kosovo and Finland with a groin problem of his own sustained in the closing moments at the Liberty Stadium over the weekend.

However, Jurgen Klopp expects to be able to call on the centre-back when the Reds’ Premier League campaign resumes.

Coutinho fears

Liverpool will also be anxiously keeping an eye on developments in South America, where Philippe Coutinho is expected to feature in Brazil’s World Cup qualification double header.

Brazil were thought to be assessing whether to select Chelsea’s Willian or Coutinho in his side for the clashes – but quotes from the coach means it is likely to be the Liverpool man who wins selection.

The bad news for Liverpool, however, is that the player is now in line to play back to back World Cup qualifiers in South America against Bolivia and Venezuela – just four days before the huge visit of Manchester United to Anfield.

Coach Tite said: “There’s a reason he is called the Magician.

“It was a difficult decision for me, but right now this is Coutinho’s moment. And in football, you have to follow the moment.

“The two appearances by Coutinho… his moment, the composition. It is with mastery, not only because the opponent was tired.”

Brazil face Bolivia at 1.45am on Friday morning then travel to Venezuela for a 1.30am kick-off next Wednesday.