Duo score rare perfect 10s as Man Utd outcast continues to struggle

Manchester City’s perfect start to the season is reflected by two of their players scoring top marks, but the stats were less kind for a Manchester United loanee.

Highest rated player

De Bruyne -10

Sterling – 10

Payet – 9.13

Coleman – 8.99

Fuchs – 8.92

Most shots on target

Alexis – 4

De Bruyne – 4

6 players – 3

Most successful dribbles

Sterling – 10

Willian – 8

Adam Smith – 6

Lanzini – 6

7 players – 5

Most chances created

Payet – 6

Fuchs – 5

Tadic – 5

Kane – 5

Son – 5

Iheanacho – 5

Mesut Özil made the most passes in the Premier League this week, here are the rest of stat leaders pic.twitter.com/lF6KN6N8An — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 19, 2016

Most touches

Lanzini – 132

Cazorla – 118

Coquelin – 117

Ozil – 116

Fuchs / Gueye – 106

Best pass completion (minimum 15 passes)

Aleix Garcia – 100% (19 passes)

Collins – 98.1% (52 passes)

Coquelin – 98% (98 passes)

Ki – 97.3% (37 passes)

Fellaini – 97% (67 passes)

Most aerials won

Negredo – 9

Benteke – 7

Vertonghen – 7

Fellaini – 6

Smalling – 6

Mee – 6

Most tackles and interceptions (combined)

Masuaku – 12

Friend – 11

McArthur – 10

Francis – 9

Kouyate – 9

Most defensive clearances

Keane – 11

Ward – 10

Smalling – 10

Amat – 10

Djilobodji – 10

Mee – 10

Worst pass completion (excluding goalkeepers)

Januzaj – 36.8% (19 passes)

Prodl – 42.1% (19 passes)

Llorente – 50% (18 passes)

Britos – 50% (20 passes)

Djilobodji – 50% (18 passes)

Most unsuccessful touches

Arnautovic – 6

Townsend – 6

Mane – 5

8 players – 4

Most times dispossessed

Benteke – 6

Townsend – 5

King – 5

Gray – 5

7 players – 4

