Duo score rare perfect 10s as Man Utd outcast continues to struggle

Adnan Januzaj: Poor stats at White Hart Lane

Manchester City’s perfect start to the season is reflected by two of their players scoring top marks, but the stats were less kind for a Manchester United loanee.

 

Highest rated player

Raheem Sterling and Kevin de Bruyne: Both on scoresheet

De Bruyne -10
Sterling – 10
Payet – 9.13
Coleman – 8.99
Fuchs – 8.92

Most shots on target

Alexis – 4
De Bruyne – 4
6 players – 3

Most successful dribbles 

Sterling – 10
Willian – 8
Adam Smith – 6
Lanzini – 6
7 players – 5

Most chances created

Dimitri Payet: Signs new deal with West Ham

Payet – 6
Fuchs – 5
Tadic – 5
Kane – 5
Son – 5
Iheanacho – 5

Most touches

Lanzini – 132
Cazorla – 118
Coquelin – 117
Ozil – 116
Fuchs / Gueye – 106

Best pass completion (minimum 15 passes) 

Francis Coquelin: Believes Arsenal have shown character

Aleix Garcia – 100% (19 passes)
Collins – 98.1% (52 passes)
Coquelin – 98% (98 passes)
Ki – 97.3% (37 passes)
Fellaini – 97% (67 passes)

Most aerials won

Negredo – 9
Benteke – 7
Vertonghen – 7
Fellaini – 6
Smalling – 6
Mee – 6

Most tackles and interceptions (combined) 

Masuaku – 12
Friend – 11
McArthur – 10
Francis – 9
Kouyate – 9

Most defensive clearances 

Michael Keane: Still wanted by Leicester

Keane – 11
Ward – 10
Smalling – 10
Amat – 10
Djilobodji – 10
Mee – 10

Worst pass completion (excluding goalkeepers)

Januzaj – 36.8% (19 passes)
Prodl – 42.1% (19 passes)
Llorente – 50% (18 passes)
Britos – 50% (20 passes)
Djilobodji – 50% (18 passes)

Most unsuccessful touches

Arnautovic – 6
Townsend – 6
Mane – 5
8 players – 4

Most times dispossessed

Christian Benteke: Crystal Palace record signing

Benteke – 6
Townsend – 5
King – 5
Gray – 5
7 players – 4

 

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored.com, where you can find yet more stats, including live in-game data and unique player and team ratings. You can follow all the scores, statistics, live player and team ratings with the new free-to-download WhoScored iOS app.

 

