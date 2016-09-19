Duo score rare perfect 10s as Man Utd outcast continues to struggle
Manchester City’s perfect start to the season is reflected by two of their players scoring top marks, but the stats were less kind for a Manchester United loanee.
Highest rated player
De Bruyne -10
Sterling – 10
Payet – 9.13
Coleman – 8.99
Fuchs – 8.92
Most shots on target
Alexis – 4
De Bruyne – 4
6 players – 3
Most successful dribbles
Sterling – 10
Willian – 8
Adam Smith – 6
Lanzini – 6
7 players – 5
Most chances created
Payet – 6
Fuchs – 5
Tadic – 5
Kane – 5
Son – 5
Iheanacho – 5
Mesut Özil made the most passes in the Premier League this week, here are the rest of stat leaders pic.twitter.com/lF6KN6N8An
— WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) September 19, 2016
Most touches
Lanzini – 132
Cazorla – 118
Coquelin – 117
Ozil – 116
Fuchs / Gueye – 106
Best pass completion (minimum 15 passes)
Aleix Garcia – 100% (19 passes)
Collins – 98.1% (52 passes)
Coquelin – 98% (98 passes)
Ki – 97.3% (37 passes)
Fellaini – 97% (67 passes)
Most aerials won
Negredo – 9
Benteke – 7
Vertonghen – 7
Fellaini – 6
Smalling – 6
Mee – 6
Most tackles and interceptions (combined)
Masuaku – 12
Friend – 11
McArthur – 10
Francis – 9
Kouyate – 9
Most defensive clearances
Keane – 11
Ward – 10
Smalling – 10
Amat – 10
Djilobodji – 10
Mee – 10
Worst pass completion (excluding goalkeepers)
Januzaj – 36.8% (19 passes)
Prodl – 42.1% (19 passes)
Llorente – 50% (18 passes)
Britos – 50% (20 passes)
Djilobodji – 50% (18 passes)
Most unsuccessful touches
Arnautovic – 6
Townsend – 6
Mane – 5
8 players – 4
Most times dispossessed
Benteke – 6
Townsend – 5
King – 5
Gray – 5
7 players – 4
