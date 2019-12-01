Watford have sacked head coach Quique Sanchez Flores after just 85 days in charge, the Premier League club have announced.

The Spaniard, who replaced countryman Javi Gracia after four games of the league season, won just one of his 10 Premier League matches in charge.

Watford suffered their eighth league defeat in a 2-1 loss against fellow strugglers Southampton on Saturday evening, which saw them remain bottom of the table on eight points and six adrift of safety.

The decision was taken after Sanchez Flores met with chief executive and chairman Scott Duxbury along with owner Gino Pozzo on Sunday, with the appointment of a successor described as “imminent”.

“Quique is a man of great integrity and it was clear how much he wanted to have a positive impact, but ultimately results have dictated our decision,” said Duxbury in a statement.

We understand that Tony Pulis and David Moyes have both been spoken to by the club, while Chris Hughton is also on the list along with three foreign bosses.