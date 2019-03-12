Naby Keita has been ruled out of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night.

The Reds midfielder did not travel to Germany due to a minor injury, having missed training at Melwood earlier in the day.

It’s another frustrating setback for the former RB Leipzig man, who has found himself out of favour in recent weeks.

However, Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Milner have both been passed fit for the tough trip to Bavaria.

Alexander-Arnold was taken off late on in Sunday’s 4-2 win over Burnley after complaining of discomfort in his back, but the 20-year-old is expected to start the game in Germany.

Milner also missed the clash against the Clarets due to a hamstring issue but he has since returned to training and should be available for selection.

Influential defender Virgil van Dijk will come back into the side after missing the first leg due to suspension, with Joel Matip partnering the Dutchman and Fabinho returning to his normal defensive midfield role.