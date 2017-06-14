Dusan Tadic discusses chances of making Liverpool switch

Southampton winger Dusan Tadic remains open to the possibility of joining Liverpool this summer amid speculation linking him with a move to the Reds.

The Serbia star was heavily linked with a move to Anfield at the weekend, with the Sunday Times claiming Jurgen Klopp wanted Liverpool to meet the player’s £13million transfer release clause.

If Tadic were to join he would be the latest in a long line of Saints players that have made the switch to the Reds with Rickie Lambert, Nathaniel Clyne, Sadio Mane, Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana all making the move.

Although Liverpool saw their hopes to land Virgil van Dijk break down last week, Tadic refused to rule out a switch to Anfield when questioned about the chances of a deal going through.

“We will see. You never know in football. In every club, sometimes players leave,” Tadic said.

“It is not easy, but this is football. I don’t comment on these things.”

Tadic, who was Ronald Koeman’s first signing as Saints boss back in 2014, was asked if he could still stay at Southampton.

“I have an agent and I have correct things with the club,” he added.

The player, 28, has created 42 goals across his three seasons in the Premier League.