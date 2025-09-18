Real Madrid are interested in a bargain deal for a striker that Manchester United director of recruitment Christopher Vivell did not sign because of Benjamin Sesko, according to a report in Spain, as TEAMtalk analyses why Los Blancos manager Xabi Alonso does not need him.

Man Utd signed Sesko from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window. Vivell was the key driver of the deal, with the Man Utd recruitment chief having known the 22-year-old Slovenia international striker from his time as technical director of the German club.

It was Vivell who convinced Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim that Sesko would be the best striker to lead the line and take the team forward.

Dusan Vlahovic was offered to Man Utd before they secured the deal for Sesko, but the Premier League giants decided against signing the 25-year-old, according to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Vlahovic has been on fire for Juventus this season, scoring twice in 111 minutes in Serie A and two goals in 31 minutes in the Champions League.

The Serbia international scored twice in Juventus’ 4-4 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Man Utd are back in for Vlahovic, with La Gazzetta dello Sport (print edition, page 21, September 18, 2025) reporting that the Red Devils are competing with Atletico Madrid and Barcelona for the striker.

Real Madrid have now been linked with Vlahovic, too, with a report in the Spanish media claiming that Los Blancos are his ‘a dream destination’.

According to Fichajes, Madrid view Vlahovic as ‘an unbeatable market opportunity’ because of the striker being out of contract at Juventus at the end of the season.

Los Blancos were reportedly in contact with Vlahovic’s entourage in the summer of 2025, so their interest is said to be nothing new.

Real Madrid believe that not only would Vlahovic’s presence in the squad allow Mbappe to get valuable ‘rest’, but it would also present Alonso with a striker who can pin down the opposition centre-backs and play in the opposition’s penalty box.

DON’T MISS 🌐 The highest paid players in LaLiga: Trent Alexander-Arnold one of six Real Madrid stars in list

Do Real Madrid need Dusan Vlahovic?

Vlahovic’s performances for Juventus have been superb, with the striker in top form and showcasing his goalscoring prowess.

As for Sesko, the jury is out on the youngster, who has not scored in five appearances for Man Utd so far this season.

Former Napoli CEO and Udinese technical director Pierpaolo Marino is a huge fan of Vlahovic and has raved about him.

Marino told TMW about Vlahovic on Wednesday: “He’s a player who strikes me. He seems a bit masochistic: first he goes against the club, the fans, and the press.

“He doesn’t want to renew his contract, and that’s fine. I think it could be a question of why previous managers let him reach his contract expiry.

“He’s a masochist because when he’s against the whole situation, he pulls out the most brilliant moves and performs at his best. Last night, he was stratospheric.

“It’s difficult to judge the future. He’ll be able to sign for other clubs in February, and at that point, how will Vlahovic perform when he knows he has other future interests?

“Will he risk his legs again? I’m curious to see his attitude from February onwards. For now, I’m just applauding him for his performance.”

Vlahovic would be a bargain signing for any club, especially as he is still only 25 and has his best years ahead of him.

However, one has to ask whether Real Madrid need to sign Vlahovic, even as a free agent.

Kylian Mbappe is the number one striker at Los Blancos, and under manager Xabi Alonso this season, he is playing as a number nine.

Gonzalo Garcia burst onto the scene for Madrid at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, with the 21-year-old Spanish stroker scoring four goals and giving one assist in six matches before earning a new deal with the Spanish and European giants.

Madrid also have Endrick in their squad. The 19-year-old is already a Brazil international and was given the number 9 shirt at the start of the season.

Endrick is injured at the moment, but the plan is to use him regularly and give him regular minutes when he is back.

Having Vlahovic in their squad for next season and beyond would be a luxury for Madrid, and while there is no doubt that the Serbian would be an asset, he is not a player that Alonso needs, at least for now.

Latest Real Madrid news: Vinicius Junior struggles, shock Barcelona raid

Vinicius Junior’s current struggles at Real Madrid have been analysed by a source, who has revealed the four reasons behind the Brazil international forward’s less-than-stellar form this season.

A Liverpool player that Madrid have taken a shine to has broken yet another record for the defending Premier League champions, with his team-mate Andy Robertson describing him as a “major asset”.

Madrid have been linked with a shock move for a Barcelona defender, but this is not the first time that such an outlandish transfer has been mooted.

POLL: Which Real Madrid player do you think has the highest transfer value?