One-time Liverpool target Dani van der Moot has spoken of his remorse at failing to take the Reds up on a chance to move to Anfield earlier in his career.

The 22-year-old striker was one of Holland’s brightest young prospects as a teenager and was on the academy books at AZ Alkmaar and PSV during his formative years.

That led to interest in his services from Liverpool, then managed by Brendan Rodgers, and the player admits snubbing their overtures is something he’s come to regret.

“If I regret something, it is that I let Liverpool go,” Van der Moot, who now plys his trade in the Dutch third tier with Rijnsburg Boys, told Elfvoetbal.

“There were more clubs from abroad with interest, but Liverpool was the most concrete. I visited [with] my parents for a day and was given a tour of the stadium, complex and city. They showed me what I could expect if I started playing soccer and living there. A beautiful day and a wonderful memory forever.”

Reflecting on why he never quite fulfilled his potential, Van der Moot, who played youth-team football with Donny van de Beek, said: “I was a great talent in my youth. It’s hard to say why I didn’t make it.

“It has been coincidental. I have had injuries at nasty moments, and I have also played 40 games for Jong PSV, but only scored six or seven goals. I didn’t do that well either. They were mentally difficult years, which luckily lie behind me. In retrospect I might have stayed at AZ but switching to PSV was the best option for me with the knowledge and feeling of the time. So I don’t regret it.

“I will probably follow a Spanish course. A language that I can use a lot later. Maybe even for my football career, because if I have learned something in recent years, a career can go crazy.

“I have learned that you cannot plan in football. You are as good as your last game and I have to make sure that I stay as consistent as possible.”

