Dwight Gayle heading for Newcastle exit as Nottingham Forest loom

The future of Dwight Gayle at Newcastle United is in doubt as Eddie Howe is prepared for a busy day of deadline business.

Gayle has been a fringe player with the Magpies throughout the season. The 32-year-old has made just four league appearances, and failed to register either a goal or assist. Now, Nottingham Forest are reportedly interest in signing the striker on a short-term deal.

With a busy day predicted for Newcastle United, rumours are circulating that Gayle may miss out on the 25-man squad submitted to the league upon closure of the window.

Now, the experienced striker has been offered the opportunity to leave in order to gain first-team football elsewhere.

Other fringe players such as Ciaran Clark and Jeff Hendrick have also been told the same deal.

Gayle has a huge amount of experience in the Championship, most recently with West Brom in the 2018/19 season. The striker bagged 24 goals in 40 appearances during his season-long loan spell at The Hawthorns.

Forest are currently leading the race for his signature, however other Championship clubs are reportedly interested.

Speaking recently on Gayle and others, Howe admitted the situation would have to be assessed at the end of the window.

He said: “Obviously, I’d never leave a player in a position where they couldn’t play for us, and they’re not given the opportunity of going out on loan.

“I don’t think that’s right. We’ll try and be fair to everybody, and let them know where they stand.

“That’s not really something I’ve thought about too much. The main focus is on the other way, trying to bring players in and improve the squad.

“But there will come a time when that, potentially, may be very important.”

Forest have bid rejected for Bristol City ace

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest have fallen short in their pursuit of Bristol City star Antoine Semenyo.

According to Bristol Live, a formal bid was rejected from the Reds, and it is unclear whether they will make another attempt before the 11pm deadline.

Semenyo has been in-demand throughout the window, however so far Bristol City have managed to keep their man.

The 22-year-old has made 15 league appearances this season, scoring four and assisting a further six.

