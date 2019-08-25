Dybala agent lifts lid on why Prem move collapsed as door left ajar for PSG

The agent of Juventus star Paulo Dybala has confirmed that he did hold talks with English clubs over the summer, but he doesn’t know if he will join PSG.

Dybala is not seen as indispensable at the Serie A club, and was heavily linked with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur over the summer.

Man Utd reportedly pulled out of the race due to a concern over expenses regarding image rights, while Spurs opted to sign Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis instead.

Since the English deadline passed, Dybala has been mentioned as a target for PSG, potentially as part of a shock bid for Neymar.

Now, after the forward was an unused substitute for Juventus in their Serie A opener against Parma, his agent Jorge Antun has provided an update to Tuttosport about where his future could lie.

“I don’t have any upcoming trips to Paris,” he said. “Paulo must enjoy the moment with Juventus but I can’t comment on what can happen in the future as I really don’t know.

“It is true that I have spoken with the English clubs over the potential transfer, but stories about my commissions being the problem in his possible transfer are not true. There were differences between the clubs.”