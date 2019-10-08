Paulo Dybala admits seeing himself the subject of such intense speculation over the summer unsettled him badly – and insists he never wanted to leave the club for suitors Manchester United or Tottenham.

The attacker was linked with a £80million move to the Premier League earlier this summer, with Manchester United reportedly interested and Tottenham also making an approach on the final day of the English transfer window.

And Dybala appears to still be on Tottenham’s radar with reports last month suggesting Juve were open to the idea of trading Dybala with Christian Eriksen in a high-profile swap arrangement.

However, the player insists it was always his intention to stay after he opened up on reports claiming Juve wanted to flog him to the Premier League duo after breaking his duck for the season by scoring against Inter Milan in Sunday’s Derby d’Italia.

“It wasn’t an easy summer,” he told Corriere della Sera. “Hearing your name linked to every team and every place, where you don’t want to go, isn’t a nice thing.

“But this is football, even if before the transfer window opened I said: ‘I want to stay here.’

“I think it was more important to let the pitch do the talking, even if until the last day no-one knew what would happen.

“I wanted to stay, I wanted to play here and continue my career at Juve. I think I can still give a lot and I showed a glimpse of that against Inter.”

Asked how it felt netting against Antonio Conte’s side at the San Siro and the player admitted his celebration showed an outpouring of emotion.

“I feel less weight on my shoulders and very calm mentally,” Dybala added. “I was convinced that with [Maurizio] Sarri, I’d start to have fun, work and prove what I’m worth. And that’s what I’m trying to do.

“Sarri and [Massimiliano] Allegri have different ways of playing, and it shows. With Allegri we did so many things, but I think we play a bit more attacking with Sarri and we play the ball more.

“After that, of course, we’ll have to see what happens during the season. My goal was important, for the team and I, to score at that moment, for how we got to the game.

“They’d never lost in the league and now we’re the only unbeaten team in Europe: when it comes to Juventus, sometimes you need to have a bit of respect.”

